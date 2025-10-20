2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 1st ODI vs Australia ft. Virat Kohli

India's tour of Australia got off to a disappointing start as they lost the first ODI in Perth by seven wickets. The Men in Blue were never really in the hunt after losing the toss in Shubman Gill's first match as the team's 50-over skipper.
It was a dreadful performance on almost all fronts from India. No batter scored more than 40 runs, while the team as a whole picked up only three wickets. The Aussies cantered home with almost five overs to spare.
On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the first ODI against Australia.
#3 Flop - Virat Kohli
Making his return to top-level cricket, Virat Kohli fell for a duck. Expected to enjoy the conditions in Perth, a city he has played a few iconic knocks in, the superstar batter's recent technical issues came up to haunt him.
Kohli tried to get on the front foot and attack the Australian fast bowlers, but the extra bounce troubled him. Mitchell Starc beat his bat on an expansive drive before another attempt to force one through the covers saw him hand a simple catch to backward point.
#2 Star - KL Rahul
In contrast, KL Rahul looked completely comfortable out in the middle. The keeper-batter top-scored for india with a 31-ball 38, striking two fours and a couple of sensational sixes in Perth.
Rahul had to up the ante after rain reduced it to a 26-over contest and fell off Mitchell Owen, caught at long-on. However, he did his job to an extent, carrying forward the prolific red-ball form he has displayed in recent times.
#1 Flop - Rohit Sharma
No longer India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma has pressure well and truly on him. Like Kohli, he was bound to be a bit rusty and arguably didn't give himself enough time to get his eye in.
Rohit has made a habit of taking on the opposition pacers inside the first few overs and tried to do so against Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. However, he only connected with thin air most of the time and was eventually nicked off by an accurate Hazlewood.
India will expect more from Rohit, particularly with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings.
