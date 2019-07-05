×
World Cup 2019: 2 players who might not feature for India after this tournament

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
684   //    05 Jul 2019, 14:58 IST

Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik

In the lead up to the World Cup 2019, a number of leagues and series played by India contributed to building the squad ahead of the mega tournament. Several players were tried and tested before the selectors decided to narrow down on the final 15. Throughout the World Cup preparations, many players got their fair share of opportunities.

Some of the players from India's 2019 World Cup squad are veterans of the squad and are slowly walking into the latter stages of their careers. These players are unlikely to feature in the next edition of the World Cup and could call time on their international career soon.

In this article, we have a look at two players of the current squad, who might not feature in an ODI game post the World Cup.

#2 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was hardly used as a bowler during the group stage of India's 2019 World Cup campaign.
Kedar Jadhav was hardly used as a bowler during the group stage of India's 2019 World Cup campaign.

Kedar Jadhav has been a vital cog in the Indian middle-order since 2017. The power-packed batsman's ability to bowl few overs of off-spin and his uncanny knack of picking wickets in the middle overs has been very handy for the Indian team.

Jadhav entered the 2019 World Cup on the back of a poor show from IPL 2019. Throughout the group stage, Jadhav was hardly used by the Indian team. He batted at a position as low as No.7 and didn't bowl too many overs.

Jadhav, who is 34 already, does not have age on his side. Also, the Indian team is likely to double-down on investing in youth after the 2019 World Cup. With so many talents like Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant waiting in the wings for a spot in the middle order, Jadhav may lose his place.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Kedar Jadhav Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
