2 legends who were dismissed by unknown part-timers in their last Test innings

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Feature
27   //    26 Sep 2018, 22:57 IST

Alastair Cook and Sachin Tendulkar both enjoyed an illustrious Test career

Alastair Cook and Sachin Tendulkar, two of the greatest test cricketers ended their careers just the way that they would have wanted to. Both of them ended their final Test innings on a high but were both dismissed by a part-time bowler.

The England opener, who represented England in 161 Tests across 12-year long Test career and amassing 12,472 runs at a substantial average of 45.35. The little master Sachin Tendulkar piled up 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 329 innings with an average of 53.78. The right-hander’s glittering career featured 51 hundreds along with 68 half-centuries.

Sachin scripted a marvellous 74 against Windies while Cook scored 147 in his final Test innings against India. A major coincidence when it comes to their final innings was that part-time spinners got their wickets to put an end to their illustrious careers.

The bowler who dismissed Tendulkar in his last international innings

Racing towards a century in his last innings, Tendulkar tried to cut off-spinner N Deonarine towards the off side but the ball found his edge and flew towards the first slip where Darren Sammy made no mistake and pulled off a blinder. A 24-year-old dream ended as the Wankhede crowd went dead-silent after the Mumbaikar’s dismissal. Darren didn’t celebrate after taking the catch and said he respected the Master Blaster in a post-match interview when he was asked about his silence after taking the catch.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
Hanuma Vihari scalped Cook's wicket in the recently concluded series between Indi and England

Cook announced before the final Test of the series against India that he would no longer play Tests and retire from all forms of the game. With the Indian pacers in fine form, few expected debutant Hanuma Vihari to dismiss Cook for the last time in an international match. Batting on 147, the Englishman missed a stock delivery from the rookie part-timer as Rishabh Pant held onto the catch to culminate a splendid career.

Narsingh Deonarine represents the Windies ‘A’ team these days and is by no means a regular in the side, while Hanuma Vihari just made his debut in the aforementioned match. These two part-timers etched their names in the history books by scalping prized wickets in their short careers.

