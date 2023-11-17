2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by Australia in their World Cup 2023 semifinal match vs South Africa

Australia secured their berth in the final of the 2023 World Cup as they beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, November 16.

After the Proteas posted 212 all-out in 49.4 overs, thanks to David Miller's sensational century, the Aussies got off to a good start thanks to Travis Head and David Warner. Despite a flurry of wickets that put them under serious pressure in the middle overs, they got over the line with under three overs to spare.

The five-time world champions are no strangers to World Cup finals, but they will know that they will need to be at their absolute best to stand a chance of beating India. Reflecting on their semifinal display is something they are bound to do.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by Australia in their World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against South Africa.

#3 Mistake - Pat Cummins didn't bowl Josh Hazlewood out

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Aussie bowlers

Josh Hazlewood's metronomic spell at the start of the South African innings not only completely curtailed run-scoring but also fetched two wickets, including the important one of Quinton de Kock.

Hazlewood's first spell lasted six overs, and he returned for two more after a short break. By the end of the 18th over, the fast bowler had bowled eight overs, with figures of 2/12 and three maidens. Bizarrely, though, he didn't bowl after that despite the Proteas lasting almost the entire 50 overs.

Hazlewood could've been used for a two-over burst at any point during the first innings, especially when Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were stitching together a productive partnership. He has also been Australia's standout death bowler at the 2023 World Cup and could've been used in that phase too.

#2 Masterstroke - Australia's pacers bowled extended spells at the start

Mitchell Starc bowled an extended seven-over spell with the new ball

Pat Cummins must get some credit, though. He kept Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc on for extended spells at the start of the first innings, knowing that his spinners would be able to do their job in the middle overs. And despite Adam Zampa having an off day, the strategy paid off.

While Hazlewood bowled eight in the first 18, as mentioned above, Starc sent down seven overs on the trot. The left-armer picked up two wickets and conceded just 18 runs, with South Africa placed at 32/4 at the end of the 13th over.

From there, it was always going to be tough for the Proteas to mount a comeback, and while David Miller's heroics took them to a defendable total on a tricky track, they didn't have enough to get over the line.

#1 Mistake - Australia's key batters played wild hoicks in a tense chase

Steve Smith attempted a slog off Gerald Coetzee to get out

With the pitch gripping and turning, Australia needed their batters to exercise caution and bat through the phase that saw Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj operate in tandem.

However, Glenn Maxwell played a ludicrous hoick to be castled, leaving the Aussies at 137/5. Ten overs later, Steve Smith followed him into the hut while trying to take on the impressive Gerald Coetzee, only managing a top edge that was held by De Kock.

Smith and Maxwell were two of Australia's most important batters in the chase, given their prowess against spin, but they played the most irresponsible shots to get out.

