2 Players who should be dropped from the Indian Test team

Raina Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 9.85K // 04 Aug 2018, 20:10 IST

The Indian team lost a hard-fought match at Edgbaston against England by 31 runs. While it was an extremely close match, the Indian team will know that it was a lost opportunity. There were a lot of moments in the game where India could have clinched the match but failed to do so. The Indian bowlers performed well by taking 20 English wickets cheaply, but it were the batsmen who failed to deliver. A much better performance was expected from the experienced Indian batting line-up. Except for Virat Kohli, none of the batsmen were able to make any sizeable contribution.

Shikhar Dhawan has failed in overseas conditions

After a horrendous batting display questions are bound to be raised over the Indian batsmen's effectiveness, especially playing in overseas conditions. Some of these players have been out of form for a long time now and the team management should consider their place in the side. These are the two players who should be dropped from the Indian Test team following the Test defeat.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane has looked low on confidence

Expectations were high from Ajinkya Rahane on the tour of England but he perished cheaply in the first Test. The Indian vice-captain has been out of form for some time now and the team will need to take a call on him.

Rahane had a terrible Test series against England and Sri Lanka playing at home. And despite being the vice-captain of the team, Rahane was thus dropped from the playing XI in the initial part of series against South Africa earlier this year. He did play a valuable innings in the last Test against the Proteas, but his performance has been inconsistent.

Rahane might face the axe if his poor form continues.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan played some loose shots in the first Test

One player who has been given way too many chances in the side is Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan has been miserable playing in overseas conditions. While Dhawan has scored big runs in home conditions against lesser teams, his technique has been found wanting against quality bowling-attacks in bowler friendly conditions. In both the innings of the first Test, the left-hander was guilty of throwing away his wickets by playing the expansive drives.

His catching has also been terrible as he dropped a couple of vital catches fielding in the slips. Dhawan has often been dropped from the playing XI after a couple of matches and is likely to be dropped from the playing XI at some point of time in this Test series too.