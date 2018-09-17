2 Things India should do to win against Pakistan

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

One of the biggest moment of Asia Cup 2018 will be the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Even though Virat Kohli was rested, India have a strong XI in Asia cup because of their strong bench strength, but still Pakistan will go as the favourites to the match because of lot of positives such as win in Champions trophy final, absence of the pillar of Indian batting order and the schedule of India's matches in this tournament.

But the No.2 ranked ODI team never give up such easily to their arch-rivals. Here are the two things India need to do to win the important clash on Wednesday.

# Playing Amir and Usman Khan carefully

New Zealand v Pakistan - 3rd ODI

India often exposed their weakness against left-arm fast bowlers in their recent fixtures. They have always found tough against them and eventually lose their wickets too.

Bowlers like Jason Behrendorff, Mustafizur Rahman, Trend Boult and even Mohammad Amir in CT final shine against India. They even tried the domestic stars like Aniket Choudhary as a net bowler, but things don't result in a good outcome.

India need to be very careful against Pakistan's opening bowling pair (Mohammed Amir and Usman Khan) who both are Left-arm seamers and later on was the man of the match against Hong Kong too. Indians should not throw their wickets cheaply and need to play cautiously in case of getting a massive score.

# Get rid of Pakistan's top order as quick as possible

Fakhar Zaman after his century against India in ICC Champions Trophy Final

Though Pakistan's strength comes in the name of their bowling Superstars, their top order batsmen are the pillars of their victories over the year. With the top 3 batsmen (Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Huq and Babar Azam) is in the form of their lives, their middle and lower middle order never exposed too much in recent.

Fakhar who is in the red-hot of form who becomes the fastest cricket to reach 1000 runs in the history of ODI, also scored a century against India on their previous encounter in CT final. India need to get rid of these 3 batsmen as quick as possible to restrict them in the par score.