Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2 Things India should do to win against Pakistan

Siva
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    17 Sep 2018, 16:08 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

One of the biggest moment of Asia Cup 2018 will be the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Even though Virat Kohli was rested, India have a strong XI in Asia cup because of their strong bench strength, but still Pakistan will go as the favourites to the match because of lot of positives such as win in Champions trophy final, absence of the pillar of Indian batting order and the schedule of India's matches in this tournament.

But the No.2 ranked ODI team never give up such easily to their arch-rivals. Here are the two things India need to do to win the important clash on Wednesday.

# Playing Amir and Usman Khan carefully

New Zealand v Pakistan - 3rd ODI
New Zealand v Pakistan - 3rd ODI

India often exposed their weakness against left-arm fast bowlers in their recent fixtures. They have always found tough against them and eventually lose their wickets too.

Bowlers like Jason Behrendorff, Mustafizur Rahman, Trend Boult and even Mohammad Amir in CT final shine against India. They even tried the domestic stars like Aniket Choudhary as a net bowler, but things don't result in a good outcome.

India need to be very careful against Pakistan's opening bowling pair (Mohammed Amir and Usman Khan) who both are Left-arm seamers and later on was the man of the match against Hong Kong too. Indians should not throw their wickets cheaply and need to play cautiously in case of getting a massive score.

# Get rid of Pakistan's top order as quick as possible

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
Fakhar Zaman after his century against India in ICC Champions Trophy Final

Though Pakistan's strength comes in the name of their bowling Superstars, their top order batsmen are the pillars of their victories over the year. With the top 3 batsmen (Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Huq and Babar Azam) is in the form of their lives, their middle and lower middle order never exposed too much in recent.

Fakhar who is in the red-hot of form who becomes the fastest cricket to reach 1000 runs in the history of ODI, also scored a century against India on their previous encounter in CT final. India need to get rid of these 3 batsmen as quick as possible to restrict them in the par score.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Leisure Reading
Siva
CONTRIBUTOR
Three times when India chased more than 300 to win...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 famous wins for Team India against Pakistan in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's projected eleven against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Sharjah XI
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Best of India-Pakistan clashes in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's opportunity against a...
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: A look at the recent head-to-head...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL
LIVE
Innings Over
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us