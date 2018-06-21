200, 10-fer and BCCI umpire: Meet all-rounder Viswajith Bahuleyan

A batsman scoring a double century in cricket, especially in the T20 format, is not easy as even teams struggle to reach the mark in this format. Likewise, taking all ten wickets in an innings is also a tough task irrespective of the format.

But, a 28-year-old all-rounder in Kerala, Viswajith Bahuleyan, has managed to achieve both these feats in the T20 format. In 2014, turning up for Keshavshire in a quarter-final clash against Cradle CC in Trivandrum, he scored a 77-ball 207 with the help of 19 fours and as many sixes.

Four years later in May 2018, the right-arm pacer took all 10 wickets in an innings for Travancore Cricket Union and finished with figures of 3.5-0-15-10 in a first-round match against Swingers in Trivandrum.

He also became the first man to achieve a double of scoring a two hundred and take all ten wickets in an innings in any form of T20 cricket. Adding to these feats, he also took nine wickets in a 50-over per side league match in 2017, which included a double hat-trick and ended with figures of 5-1-7-9.

Interestingly, he cannot represent Kerala in domestic cricket as he is a BCCI level 2 certified umpire and has officiated in various age group and women's game in our country. He has been officiating for the last three years and says that his main aim is to officiate a Test match at the historic Lords cricket ground.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Viswajith said, "I have played inter-district cricket in my under-19 days but didn't get a chance to play for Kerala. Now that I am officiating in BCCI matches, I am not able to play selection cricket. I am just playing first division cricket in Kerala. I have been officiating in under-16, under-19 and women's matches in India for the last three seasons."

"Now if I want to play domestic matches for Kerala, I have to sacrifice my umpiring dream. As an umpire, I can be around till I turn 56 but my playing career depends on form and fitness. So, I don't want to take such a risk with this. My main aim is to officiate in a Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground," he added.