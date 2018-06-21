Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

200, 10-fer and BCCI umpire: Meet all-rounder Viswajith Bahuleyan

He has been officiating for the last three years and says that his main aim is to officiate a Test match at the Lords.

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive 21 Jun 2018, 17:43 IST
479

A
A file photo of Viswajith Bahuleyan

A batsman scoring a double century in cricket, especially in the T20 format, is not easy as even teams struggle to reach the mark in this format. Likewise, taking all ten wickets in an innings is also a tough task irrespective of the format.

But, a 28-year-old all-rounder in Kerala, Viswajith Bahuleyan, has managed to achieve both these feats in the T20 format. In 2014, turning up for Keshavshire in a quarter-final clash against Cradle CC in Trivandrum, he scored a 77-ball 207 with the help of 19 fours and as many sixes.

<p>
The scorecard of
Viswajith's
200

Four years later in May 2018, the right-arm pacer took all 10 wickets in an innings for Travancore Cricket Union and finished with figures of 3.5-0-15-10 in a first-round match against Swingers in Trivandrum.

When Viswajith took all 10 wickets in a T20 innings
When Viswajith took all 10 wickets in a T20 innings

He also became the first man to achieve a double of scoring a two hundred and take all ten wickets in an innings in any form of T20 cricket. Adding to these feats, he also took nine wickets in a 50-over per side league match in 2017, which included a double hat-trick and ended with figures of 5-1-7-9.

Two hat-tricks in one innings
Two hat-tricks in the same innings

Interestingly, he cannot represent Kerala in domestic cricket as he is a BCCI level 2 certified umpire and has officiated in various age group and women's game in our country. He has been officiating for the last three years and says that his main aim is to officiate a Test match at the historic Lords cricket ground.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Viswajith said, "I have played inter-district cricket in my under-19 days but didn't get a chance to play for Kerala. Now that I am officiating in BCCI matches, I am not able to play selection cricket. I am just playing first division cricket in Kerala. I have been officiating in under-16, under-19 and women's matches in India for the last three seasons."

"Now if I want to play domestic matches for Kerala, I have to sacrifice my umpiring dream. As an umpire, I can be around till I turn 56 but my playing career depends on form and fitness. So, I don't want to take such a risk with this. My main aim is to officiate in a Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground," he added.

Indian Cricket Team Leisure Reading
6 times India used DRS to perfection
RELATED STORY
Opinion: How players from Karnataka have been given...
RELATED STORY
BCCI is right in refusing to play Day/Night Test in...
RELATED STORY
5 most heated moments between Indian and Pakistani...
RELATED STORY
5 controversial decisions taken by the third umpire 
RELATED STORY
BCCI announces new annual contract system; Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 cricket commentators
RELATED STORY
CoA takes away all functioning powers of BCCI office-bearers
RELATED STORY
7 Father-Son pairs to have played international cricket
RELATED STORY
5 friendly moments between India and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th ODI
AUS 310/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Innings Over
AUS VS ENG live score
SSX 552/10
DUR 174/3 (63.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Durham trail Sussex by 378 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SSX VS DUR live score
GLA 283/10
DBY 163/2 (58.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Derbyshire trail Glamorgan by 120 runs with 8 wickets remaining
GLA VS DBY live score
KNT 197/10 & 303/4 (81.4 ov)
WAR 125/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Kent lead Warwickshire by 375 runs with 6 wickets remaining
KNT VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us