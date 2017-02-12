2017 Blind T20 World Cup: Who said what to India's win in the finals

India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in the finals of the 2017 blind T20 World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore

India retain their World T20 crown that they won in 2012

India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in the finals of the 2017 blind T20 World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. With this win, India successfully defended their world champions crown that they won by beating Pakistan in 2012. Prakasha Jayaramaiah was the star of the show for the Men in Blue as he remained unbeaten on 99.

Chasing 198 to win, India were off to a flying start as their opening batsmen Prakash and Ajay Kumar Reddy put on an 110-run partnership for the opening wicket before skipper Ajay ran himself out for 43. Keetan Patel played a cameo before he was forced to retire hurt when he was batting on 26. Dunna Venkatesh and Prakash made sure that there was no further hiccups and took the team home with 14 balls to spare.

After choosing to bat first, Pakistan were restricted for 197/8 in 20 overs. Badar Munir top-scored for the men in Green with 57 runs while Ketanbhai Patel and Mohammad Jaffer Iqbal took two wickets apiece.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to India winning the blind T20 World Cup.

VVS Laxman

Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the #BlindWorldT20 You all made us proudKeep it up pic.twitter.com/aThen1RNBZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 12, 2017

Mohandas Menon

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by 9 wkts to win the #BlindWorldCup 2017 #IndvPak — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 12, 2017

Jatin Sapru

"To achieve the possible, you must attempt the impossible again and again" Well done Team India #BlindCricketWorldCup https://t.co/kAcSwRTwZE — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) February 12, 2017

Amit Bhandari

Congratulations to Defending champions India beat Pakistan by nine wickets to win T20 Blind World Cup 2017 #BlindWorldT20 — Amit bhandari (@Amitbhandari110) February 12, 2017

Broken Cricket

India vs Pakistan WT20 Finals:



2007: India beat Pakistan



2012: India beat Pakistan*



2017: India beat Pakistan*



* Visually Impaired T20 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 12, 2017

Harbhajan Singh

Congratulations on winning T20 world cup for the blind. Amazing. Hats off! — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2017

Virender Sehwag

Congratulations to our #OtherMenInBlue on winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind. They have lit up smiles for a billion people. pic.twitter.com/sEZiz2mXxU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2017

Mohammad Kaif