2017 Blind T20 World Cup: Who said what to India's win in the finals
India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in the finals of the 2017 blind T20 World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore
India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in the finals of the 2017 blind T20 World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. With this win, India successfully defended their world champions crown that they won by beating Pakistan in 2012. Prakasha Jayaramaiah was the star of the show for the Men in Blue as he remained unbeaten on 99.
Chasing 198 to win, India were off to a flying start as their opening batsmen Prakash and Ajay Kumar Reddy put on an 110-run partnership for the opening wicket before skipper Ajay ran himself out for 43. Keetan Patel played a cameo before he was forced to retire hurt when he was batting on 26. Dunna Venkatesh and Prakash made sure that there was no further hiccups and took the team home with 14 balls to spare.
After choosing to bat first, Pakistan were restricted for 197/8 in 20 overs. Badar Munir top-scored for the men in Green with 57 runs while Ketanbhai Patel and Mohammad Jaffer Iqbal took two wickets apiece.
Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to India winning the blind T20 World Cup.
VVS Laxman
Mohandas Menon
Jatin Sapru
Amit Bhandari
Broken Cricket
Harbhajan Singh
Virender Sehwag
Mohammad Kaif