PSL 2017 Schedule, Squads of all teams and prize money

All that you need to know about the 2017 PSL.

@MadridistaSays by Vignesh Ananthasubramanian Top 5 / Top 10 09 Feb 2017, 17:46 IST

The trophy the teams are playing for

The 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to get underway today (9 February) and cricket fans are all set for a month-long extravaganza. This year’s competition features the same five teams as the last edition, with three of them (Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi) opting for a new captain.

Misbah-ul-Haq’s Islamabad United will look to defend the crown that they won last year. This year is also the first time a Pakistani venue will host a PSL match as Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium is all set to host the finals on March 7.

This year’s tournament will see $1.5 million (Virat Kohli alone gets $2.26 million for playing in the IPL) being awarded to the winners, and there will be separate awards for the runners-up as well as several other individual awards. Green and maroon caps will be handed out to the best batsman and the best bowler in the tournament, respectively. The two caps of honour will also endorse the Edhi foundation in memory of late Pakistani philanthropist, ascetic and humanitarian, Abdul Sattar Edhi, who passed away last year.

The best batsman of the tournament will get the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, while the best bowler and the best wicket-keeper will get the Fazal Mahmood Trophy and Imtiaz Trophy, respectively.

Let us take a look at some of the important points that you need to know going into the tournament.

Number of teams: 5

Number of matches: 24

Venues: Dubai, Sharjah, Lahore

Telecast: Unfortunately for the Indian audience, the tournament will not be telecast in the country and there will not be any official streaming link either.

Prize money: