2018 cricket review: West Indies

This was another disappointing year for the West Indies team across formats

For nearly two decades, West Indian cricket has had the same story every year, a decline in performances and quality of players. Occasionally, they’ve had great successes like winning the Champions Trophy in 2004 or a great Test win in England last year but they have been rare sparks of light amidst an ever-darkening sky.

This year was not much different in terms of performances but there was one crucial difference, the encouraging performances of two highly-talented batsmen who have the West Indian flair about them and could give the batting line-up much-needed solidity.

But, the overall results aren’t any more encouraging than they have been in the last few years. The West Indians continue to be disappointing in their performances and don’t seem to be any closer to the revival their fans and well-wishers have been expecting for a long time.

So, let’s study the key elements of West Indies’ performance in 2018.

Young batsmen: Lots of ‘Hope’ but little delivery

Shai Hope had a very lean year till the ODIs in India and Bangladesh

After the momentous victory last year at Headingley, everyone expected Shai Hope to become a top-performer in international cricket. Alas, that remained only a hope (pun intended) till the last few matches of the year.

Hope’s performances in Test matches were highly disappointing. In 17 innings, he managed just one half-century and averaged 20.23. This is shocking in itself but what leaves his admirers infuriated is the fact that he always looks in control while at the crease and more than capable of playing long innings.

But just as we were beginning to regard him as another great talent wasted by the West Indies, his unquestionable talent burst onto the stage in ODI cricket. In his last seven innings of the year, he scored three unbeaten hundreds and one score of 95.

Again, we saw that exquisite stroke-play with West Indian style written all over it that had left everyone impressed. But 2019 needs to bring more consistency in his scores, especially in Tests, otherwise, he would remain a talent unutilized.

Shimron Heymyer's batting has the distinct West Indian flair

But there was another exciting player who was making a mark in the West Indian line-up. Shimron Hetmyer was part of the West Indian under-19 World Cup winning team in 2016 and was brought into the team last year. In 2018, the 21-year-old played innings of dazzling brilliance but they were few and far between.

What stood out about Hetmyer was his six-hitting ability and fearlessness to go for the maximum. This was best exemplified in the innings of 93 he played against Bangladesh when his team was about to suffer a humiliating defeat. The left-hander smashed nine sixes along with just one four in the knock and was clearing the mid-wicket and long-on boundary at will.

But this flamboyance was also mixed with a steely resolve that he showed in that series. In ODI cricket too, there were some brilliant knocks, especially a century and 94 in consecutive matches against India. The aggression of Hetmyer has that tempered quality that marks him out for the longer format as well. If only he can fully utilize his ability, there is a lot to look forward to.

Senior batsmen: A mixed bag

Roston Chase's returns were also disappointing

When Roston Chase scored a wonderful hundred against India to save a Test match in 2016, he was expected to become the leader of the batting line-up. Since then, he has disappointed with his returns and inconsistency. That persisted this year too as a series of low scores were only punctuated by just one hundred and one fifty, the former being a very good innings against India in Hyderabad. This suggested an ability to tackle spin well. But, his misery in Bangladesh proved that it could just be an illusion.

Kraigg Braithwaite is one of the senior-most players in the team and was, not surprisingly, given the reins of the team when the incumbent got injured for the Bangladesh Tests. His performances in the home season were in keeping with his record but away from home, he struggled badly. Never a batsman who looks out of danger, Braithwaite seems to do well against bounce and even had success in England but against spin, he looked a sitting duck.

One player who did stand up for West Indies this year was wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich. When the top order is failing, it’s unfair to expect much from the wicket-keeper but Dowrich played a key role in Windies’ home season Tests against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It was his contribution that helped the Caribbean side have decent results.

Jason Holder was, as always, elegantly resistant in the lower order. A little more consistency would make him a legitimate all-rounder but then who in the West Indian batting line-up is consistent?

Bowlers: Showing fight and producing results

Shannon Gabriel's performances were impressive

It was, comparatively, a good year for two pacers in the Windies team: Shanon Gabriel and skipper Jason Holder. The former has always been known as a strong man who can produce a good pace but his inconsistency had been his downfall. But this year he lived up to his potential in the home season against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and bowled some fiery spells.

Gabriel is a typical West Indian bowler who likes to bowl back of a length and hit the deck hard. This coupled with speeds of well over 140/kph made him a handful for batsmen. While there was still a bit of waywardness in his bowling occasionally, overall there was a great improvement.

Jason Holder had a terrific year with the ball

Holder, on the other hand, finally became the consistent bowler his team requires him to. He had tremendous success in 2018 with the ball and even bagged a five-for on an unsympathetic wicket in India.

He was at his best when pitching the ball up and getting it to swing, ironic for a bowler of his height but not so for one bowling at his speed. A rich haul of wickets in 2018 confirmed him as a quality bowler and one West Indies won’t have to carry an extra load.

The spin bowling department, though, disappointed with Devendra Bishoo failing to make a big mark. He continues to be an average performer at best and nowhere close to achieving the kind of results that were anticipated when he first impressed everyone with his bowling in 2011.

Overall performance

The results this year for West Indies were disappointing in both Tests and ODIs. They could only manage a drawn series against a weak Sri Lankan team and that too, by saving the second Test. Victory against Bangladesh at home wasn’t a big deal but the manner of their collapse against the Tigers away showed their horrible lack of aptitude in playing spin.

The second Test of the Bangladesh series in Dhaka saw their first five wickets falling in no time with all the batsmen out bowled by spinners. What was appalling was the fact that four out of the five batsmen were out bowled on deliveries that didn’t spin. Nothing illustrates their poor technique against spin than this. Getting beaten in the flight so easily has been the bane of West Indies sides in recent years.

A lot remains to be done for the West Indies to become a good side

In ODIs too, apart from qualifying for the World Cup by winning the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, there wasn’t much else to celebrate. They fought hard against India in India but fell away after the first three matches. In Bangladesh too, apart from a thrilling win powered by Shai Hope’s hundred, there wasn’t much else.

So, the West Indies stand where they did at the beginning of the year. They are still a very average side and look even worse away from home. The only silver lining is the fact that with Hope and Hetmyer in their batting line-up and Roston Chase also present, there is a possibility of the batting becoming stronger. But for that, all three will have to become consistent and not just perform occasionally. If you have followed West Indies cricket, this, unfortunately, doesn’t seem likely.

