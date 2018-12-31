2018 numbers and records every Indian cricket fan should know

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Stats 1.01K // 31 Dec 2018, 18:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli own most of the records this year

2018 is set to end in a few hours' time and the year witnessed a lot of fantastic moments in cricket. There were a lot of fine innings by the batsmen, fiery spell by the bowlers, great catches etc. on the field and off it, there were a lot of controversies in the year including the Sandpaper gate, Mithali Raj-Ramesh Powar saga etc.

The Indian team had a good year as they played a good brand of cricket throughout and ended up winning a few tournaments. 2018 was always going to be tough for the Indian team as they were scheduled to tour South Africa, England and Australia in the year and Virat Kohli and his men, though lost the series in South Africa and England, gave a lot of good memories as they played a fearless brand of cricket throughout and challenged the opposition in their own backyard.

After losing the Test series in South Africa and England, India ended the year on a high as they took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. In white-ball cricket, they were completely dominant as they were unbeaten in every single T20I series they played and they won all but the three-match series against England in ODIs.

A lot of players stood up for the team on different occasions and gave their 100% whenever they took the field. The Indian team also saw some new faces in the form of Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (Tests and ODIs), Jasprit Bumrah (Tests) etc. in 2018 and said Good Bye to some legendary players including the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif etc.

With 2018 coming to an end, let us take a look at the Indian players who own all the records among their teammates. Here are some of the numbers and the record holders from 2018 every Indian fan should know.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement