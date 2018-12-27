2018 ODI round-up: India's 5 most valuable players of the year

India had a memorable 2018 in ODI cricket

The Indian team had a fruitful season in the limited-overs cricket, especially in the 50-over format. They began the year with a positive note when they destroyed the South African side 5-1 in their den. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team suffered a small disappointment when they lost the three-match ODI series against England 2-1.

But, they made a huge comeback by winning the Asia Cup in UAE under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. They also won the five-match ODI series against West Indies 3-1.

In 2018, the Men in Blue have found a solution to their middle-order woes in the form of Ambati Rayudu. There were four cricketers - Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Rishabh Pant who made their ODI debuts in 2018.

In total, the Indian team has played 20 One Day Internationals of which they won 14 games and lost four.

Let us now take a look at India's five most valuable ODI players of the year.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been fantastic with the ball in the limited-overs cricket. With his consistent performances for his country, he has cemented his place in the ODI team. He is one of the few bowlers who could provide regular breakthroughs in the middle phase of ODIs.

The leg-spinner began the year with a bang when he picked up 16 wickets, including a fifer in the six-match ODI series against South Africa. He then picked the crucial wickets during the tour of England and the Asia Cup.

Chahal ended the year as India's second leading wicket-taker in ODIs this year. He has taken 29 wickets in 17 games that he played at an average of 26 and an economy of less than 5. He has also scalped a fifer during this course of the year.

Yuzvendra Chahal in 2018:

Matches - 17, Wickets - 29, Average - 26.00, Economy-rate - 4.83, Best Figures - 5/22, 4-Wicket Hauls - 2, Strike-rate - 32.31

