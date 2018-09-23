2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer dazzle; TN register thrilling win

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw scored yet another century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and helped Mumbai cruise to a 173-win over Railways at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

After choosing to bat first, Prithvi gave Mumbai a flying start in spite of losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane for 3. Prithvi took the attack to the opposition and found an able partner in Shreyas Iyer. The duo put on 161 runs for the second wicket in just 20 overs and set the platform for Mumbai put on a massive score in the innings.

Prithvi scored his second century in three matches and was dismissed for 129 off 81 balls. Shreyas, on the other hand, continued his massacre and found a good support in Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 67. Shreyas kept piling on the runs and was dismissed for a 118-ball 144 with an help of eight fours and 10 sixes. By then, Mumbai were 356/4 after the 45th over and some late blitz from Siddesh Lad propelled Mumbai to 400/5 in 50 overs.

Chasing 401 runs to win, Railways were never in the race as they were bundled out for 227 in just less than 43 overs. In Chennai, Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by one run in a thriller. R Sai Kishore's five-wicket haul and CV Varun's three wickets helped TN restrict Rajasthan for just 133. Chasing 134, TN kept losing wickets at regular intervals and when things were doomed for the hosts, B Anirudh's 40 and M Mohammed's unbeaten 22 helped them sneak home by one wicket.

Among the Indian discards, Yuvraj Singh failed to make an impact as he managed to score just six in Punjab's 94-run loss to Maharashtra while Manoj Tiwary scored a well-made 50 in Bengal's narrow win over Tripura.

Brief scores:

Chennai: Rajasthan 133 in 37.1 overs (Tarjinder Dhillon 55, R Sai Kishore 5/39, CV Varun 3/28) lost to Tamil Nadu 134/9 in 34.5 overs (B Anirudh 40, Rahul Chahar 3/35) by one wicket.

Chennai: Jammu and Kashmir 108 in 34.3 overs (Amit Mishra 3/26, Arun Chaprana 2/9, Rahul Tewatia 2/16) lost to Haryana 112/7 in 36.1 overs (Himanshu Rana 30, Jayant Yadav 28*, Auqib Nabi 3/23) by three wickets.

Chennai: Bengal 272/9 after 50 overs (Manoj Tiwary 67, Anustup Majumdar 48, RA Dey 4/48) beat Tripura 263/4 after 50 overs (Smit Patel 135*, Ashok Dinda 2/49) by nine runs.

Bangalore: Mumbai 400/5 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 144, Prithvi Shaw 129, Suryakumar Yadav 67) beat Railways 227 (Saurabh Wakaskar 48, SZ Mulani 3/26, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/50) by 173 runs.

Bangalore: Maharashtra 281/5 in 50 overs (Ankit Bawne 100*, Mayank Markande 2/41) beat Punjab 18 in 40.3 overs (Shubman Gill 36, SSBachhav 5/54) by 94 runs.

Bangalore: Goa 148 (Darshan Misal 30, AS Jamwal 4/25) lost to Himachal Pradesh 152/6 after 32.1 overs (Prashant Chopra 65, PS Khanduri 47*) by four wickets.

New Delhi: 196/9 in 45 overs (K Sumanth 47, B Sandeep 76, Jaydev Unadkat 4/33) lost to Saurashtra 110/3 after 18.5 overs (Robin Uthappa 35, Prerak Mankad 27*) by seven wickets via VJD method.

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh 138 in 39.5 overs (AN Khare 36*, Jalaj Saxena 4/31, Akshay Chandran 3/13) lost to Kerala 133/4 in 40 overs (Jalaj Saxena 58*, Jatin Saxena1/22) by six wickets.New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh 95/2 after 15 overs (Upendra Yadav 42) vs Odisha. Match washed out due to rain.

Vadodara: Sikkim 121 in 49 overs (Ashish Thapa 46, Ravi 2/20, Imliwati 2/20) lost to Nagaland 122/3 in 26.2 overs (KB Pawan 83*) by seven wickets.

Nadiad: Match between Mizoram and Puducherry washed out without a ball being bowled.

Anand: Match between Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh washed out without a ball being bowled.