Twitter has been one of the most happening channels of media when it comes to Cricket. From news to announcements to memes and even controversies — Twitter houses it all. The pandemic-stricken year has been rather eventful, but like every year, tweets have been fans' favorite source of information and entertainment for all about cricket.

As the year rounds up to a close, we look back at the best, most hilarious and the most loved tweets of the year:

When cricketing legends got back together to raise funds for the Australian bushfires, Twitter was all abuzz!

Sachin Tendulkar always has time for his fans!



Did you see him bat today?#BushfireCricketBash #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/678hoREj6c — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) February 9, 2020

ICC was not far behind on the meme trend with 'Soo-Chin' Tendulkar. Fans seemed to have loved this:

Ashwin's mankading incident was a major topic of discussion during IPL 2020. His Tweet about it was sure to go viral:

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

When Rahul Tewatia smashed 5-sixes off an over in IPL, Twitter went frenzy. Here are a few of the best reactions:

6666.6W6616 💥



It rained sixes at Sharjah as Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer pulled off an unbelievable heist in the #IPL2020



Prior to that onslaught, Rajasthan Royals required 51 off 18 deliveries – they've won with three balls to spare 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nglADX3PJn — ICC (@ICC) September 27, 2020

Life lesson....

Dont judge anyone too soon...#Tewatia — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 27, 2020

Such is life!! It turns in a span of 2 minutes. #Tewatia — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 27, 2020

One of Tewatia's own tweets from his days with KXIP in 2017 resurfaced after Twitterati went gaga over the turnaround in 2-overs.

Keep the faith. The most amazing things in life tend to happen right at the moment you're about to give up hope. pic.twitter.com/4y807p9W1X — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) July 15, 2017

During the IPL, Nicholas Pooran pulled off a stunner at the boundary, and Sachin Tendulkar claimed it was the best save he'd seen in his life. This Tweet became very popular with fans, and was much talked about.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

You sure have done something right if you receive a special praise from the legendary Jonty Rhodes!

When the #godofcricket @sachin_rt says it is, then there really is NO question about it being THE best save, EVER. Fantastic work by @nicholas_47 who inspired the rest of the @lionsdenkxip fielders to put on 1 of the best defensive fielding displays I have ever seen #proudcoach https://t.co/tBZoyJ97HJ — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 28, 2020

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

2020 also saw the Indian legend MS Dhoni hanging up his boots. Indians were bound to get emotional:

The only thing that is predictable about him, is his unpredictability.

You can try and guess what he will do post retirement, but statistically you’ve got a better chance of winning the lottery🤓 #Dhoni — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 16, 2020

That is what I thought he would do. Just like that.....#MSDhoni https://t.co/DJ9rwyxU6y — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2020

Suresh Raina soon followed his former captain's footsteps and announced his retirement from the game after a 15-year-long career. Fans got emotional, and as usual, Twitter was the place to be at.

A great fielder,brilliant aggressive batsman and a true friend @ImRaina well done on your career for our country. Wish you all the luck for your future #rainaretires pic.twitter.com/ZJJxImWS4X — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2020

Where #Thala goes #ChinnaThala follows. Great fun watching you play @ImRaina. All those unforgettable performances..... Well played. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2020

Really surprised by Raina calling it a day too....well...guess all good things have to come to an end. Raina tera Kya kehna....one of the best southpaws to don the Indian jersey. Mr. IPL for #CSK. Gave 100% whenever he was on the field. Go well, my friend. #rainaretires — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

Talking about Dhoni — Who can forget his 'Definitely Not' when he was asked if it was his last game in CSK colors. Twitterati had goosebumps:

From 1929 hrs consider MS Dhoni as retired?



"Definitely not!"#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/MQdM7urx4f — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2020

2020 was no less than a roller-coaster for one and all. For the first time in the history of the game, fans witnessed 2 super overs in the same game. The previous match on the same day too ended in a super over! 3 super overs in a day were certainly too much for the cricket fraternity to comprehend:

I am dead inside https://t.co/5Yc4OkDStY — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 18, 2020

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

Apparently if there is another super over Anil Kumble will have to Bowl to Mahela and Zaheer to Andy Flower. #IPL2020 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 18, 2020

Towards the end of the IPL, India's team announcement and the exclusion of Rohit Sharma from the squad raised many eyebrows. Fans seemed upset about the lack of clarity.

Indian selectors don’t name @ImRo45 in any of the 3 formats for a tour ending mid January (the release says @BCCI medical team will monitor his progress). And the same evening @mipaltan upload pictures of him practising. What’s the catch here? — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 26, 2020

Fans rejoiced as the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians posted about Rohit Sharma coming back to bat in nets.

Twitter Cricket Statistics for 2020:

Virat Kohli was the most tweeted-about sportsperson in India for 2020 (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli was followed by MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the list of most tweeted-about athletes in India.

MS Dhoni's reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter after his retirement from cricket became the most retweeted tweet by an athlete in India in 2020.

“Dhoni shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking Prime Minister Modi for sending him a letter that acknowledged his deep contribution to cricket in India. The Tweet was met with a tremendous roar of approval across the nation making it the most,” a release said.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

Virat Kohli's tweet to announce his wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy became the most liked and quoted Tweet for all sports in 2020. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021” Kohli captioned the post where he was seen posing with his wife Anushka.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Kohli’s post, which has so far received over 6,45,000 likes and was quote tweeted more than 12,200 times, emerged as the ‘Most Liked and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2020’ as per a report by Twitter India.

Kohli has 39.5 million followers on Twitter and his fans played a key role in the post getting viral across the globe. Kohli is also the most followed Indian sports celebrity in India across social media platforms.

Most popularly used cricket hashtags

#IPL2020: Twitter was buzzing with Tweets during IPL 2020 as the much-awaited cash-rich T20 league took place later than usual. Cricket enthusiasts celebrated on Twitter, making #IPL2020 the most Tweeted hashtag in sports for 2020.

#WhistlePodu: Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni became the most tweeted about sports team on Twitter India during IPL 2020. Consequently, the team hashtag #WhistlePodu became the second-most Tweeted hashtag in sports this year.

#TeamIndia: Stellar performances of the Indian Women's cricket team at the start of the year at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup created cheerful conversations and translated into strong momentum on and off the field. The announcement of India's tour of Australia further strengthened tweets with this tag.