Twitter has been one of the most happening channels of media when it comes to Cricket. From news to announcements to memes and even controversies — Twitter houses it all. The pandemic-stricken year has been rather eventful, but like every year, tweets have been fans' favorite source of information and entertainment for all about cricket.
As the year rounds up to a close, we look back at the best, most hilarious and the most loved tweets of the year:
When cricketing legends got back together to raise funds for the Australian bushfires, Twitter was all abuzz!
ICC was not far behind on the meme trend with 'Soo-Chin' Tendulkar. Fans seemed to have loved this:
Ashwin's mankading incident was a major topic of discussion during IPL 2020. His Tweet about it was sure to go viral:
When Rahul Tewatia smashed 5-sixes off an over in IPL, Twitter went frenzy. Here are a few of the best reactions:
One of Tewatia's own tweets from his days with KXIP in 2017 resurfaced after Twitterati went gaga over the turnaround in 2-overs.
During the IPL, Nicholas Pooran pulled off a stunner at the boundary, and Sachin Tendulkar claimed it was the best save he'd seen in his life. This Tweet became very popular with fans, and was much talked about.
You sure have done something right if you receive a special praise from the legendary Jonty Rhodes!
2020 also saw the Indian legend MS Dhoni hanging up his boots. Indians were bound to get emotional:
Suresh Raina soon followed his former captain's footsteps and announced his retirement from the game after a 15-year-long career. Fans got emotional, and as usual, Twitter was the place to be at.
Talking about Dhoni — Who can forget his 'Definitely Not' when he was asked if it was his last game in CSK colors. Twitterati had goosebumps:
2020 was no less than a roller-coaster for one and all. For the first time in the history of the game, fans witnessed 2 super overs in the same game. The previous match on the same day too ended in a super over! 3 super overs in a day were certainly too much for the cricket fraternity to comprehend:
Towards the end of the IPL, India's team announcement and the exclusion of Rohit Sharma from the squad raised many eyebrows. Fans seemed upset about the lack of clarity.
Fans rejoiced as the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians posted about Rohit Sharma coming back to bat in nets.
Twitter Cricket Statistics for 2020:
Virat Kohli was followed by MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the list of most tweeted-about athletes in India.
MS Dhoni's reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter after his retirement from cricket became the most retweeted tweet by an athlete in India in 2020.
“Dhoni shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking Prime Minister Modi for sending him a letter that acknowledged his deep contribution to cricket in India. The Tweet was met with a tremendous roar of approval across the nation making it the most,” a release said.
Virat Kohli's tweet to announce his wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy became the most liked and quoted Tweet for all sports in 2020. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021” Kohli captioned the post where he was seen posing with his wife Anushka.
Kohli’s post, which has so far received over 6,45,000 likes and was quote tweeted more than 12,200 times, emerged as the ‘Most Liked and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2020’ as per a report by Twitter India.
Kohli has 39.5 million followers on Twitter and his fans played a key role in the post getting viral across the globe. Kohli is also the most followed Indian sports celebrity in India across social media platforms.
Most popularly used cricket hashtags
#IPL2020: Twitter was buzzing with Tweets during IPL 2020 as the much-awaited cash-rich T20 league took place later than usual. Cricket enthusiasts celebrated on Twitter, making #IPL2020 the most Tweeted hashtag in sports for 2020.
#WhistlePodu: Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni became the most tweeted about sports team on Twitter India during IPL 2020. Consequently, the team hashtag #WhistlePodu became the second-most Tweeted hashtag in sports this year.
#TeamIndia: Stellar performances of the Indian Women's cricket team at the start of the year at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup created cheerful conversations and translated into strong momentum on and off the field. The announcement of India's tour of Australia further strengthened tweets with this tag.Published 16 Dec 2020, 20:38 IST