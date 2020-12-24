2020 roundup: 5 biggest heartbreaks of the year

2020 has been a rough year for almost all of us. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was impossible for sporting events to be conducted for many months. Even post resumption of sporting activities, cricket wasn't the same as before - Stadiums were without fans, players were restricted to strict bio-bubbles, and the cricketing fraternity lost a few legends due to the dangerous virus.

Through this article, we'll take you through the 5 most heartbreaking moments that 2020 has made cricket fans witness.

1. India's ODI and Test whitewash against New Zealand

India began their 2020 proceedings overseas against New Zealand. The Indians managed to whitewash the Kiwis during the 3-match T20I series, but New Zealand came back strongly in the later part of the series. In the 3-match ODI series, the Kiwis comprehensively defeated the men in blue 3-0 to perfect their T20I series revenge.

The 2-match Test series that followed, was once again an embarrassment for team India as Virat Kohli and his men faced yet another clean sweep to New Zealand. This loss, notably, was also their first loss after the start of the World Test Championship.

2. Passing away of Chetan Chauhan due to Coronavirus

Chetan Chauhan is an Arjuna Awardee for cricket

In July 2020, former Indian batsman, Chetan Chauhan tested positive for Covid-19. He was immediately hospitalized for over a month. Unfortunately, he suffered a multiple organ failure, and was put on life support.

Even after all the prayers and efforts, India lost one of their former batting greats on 16th August.

3. MS Dhoni's International Retirement

MS Dhoni's retirement has been one of the most heartbreaking moments of 2020

Perhaps one of the biggest hearbreaks of the year was MS Dhoni hanging his boots and calling it a day from international cricket.

On 15th August 2020, Dhoni took to Instagram at 19:29 hours to announce his international retirement with an emotional video spanning his cricketing career.

MS Dhoni stood as a strong pillar of strength for the Indian cricket team for 16 long years, and captained the team for almost 10 years. He is regarded as the most successful captain of India, having won laurels for India time and again. MS Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to have lifted all 3 ICC trophies - ICC World T20, ICC Cricket World Cup, and ICC Champions' Trophy.

4. Passing away of Dean Jones

Dean Jones has been a true legend of the game - Both on and off the pitch

The former Australian batsman, Dean Jones was a part of the commentary team with Star India during IPL 2020. On 24th September, just 5-days after the IPL commenced - Dean Jones suffered a heart attack in his Mumbai hotel room. Dean Jones was given immediate CPR, and emergency treatment by Brett Lee. The former Australian batsman was rushed to the hospital, but he couldn't be saved.

Dean Jones has featured in over 200-matches for his country, Australia. Ever since his retirement, he has been a very popular voice in the cricket commentary box.

5. India's collapse against Australia - All out for 36

Team India faced a horrid collapse against Australia in the first Test at Adelaide

The year was already a lot to take in for cricket fans, and team India's collapse in the first Test at Adelaide in Australia only added to the year's misery.

46-years after India's famous 'Summer of 42' against England, team India slumped to a new low at the Adelaide Oval by getting washed away for just 36 runs. No batsman scored double digits, and it was one of the most heartbreaking moments for cricket fans. As statistician Mohandas Menon put out on Twitter, India slumping to 19/6 was also a new low. They never had such a collapse in their Test history, as India’s previous low was 25/6 against South Africa in the second innings in Durban in 1996. India were dismissed for 66 then.

We hope that things improve in 2021, and it turns out to be a better year for the sporting and the cricketing world. Hopefully, we'll get to hear the loud cheer of fans in filled stadiums instead of empty staduyms and fake cheer sounds.