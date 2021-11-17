2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Regional Final: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Regional Final is all set to commence on the 17th of November.

The competition is the final pathway for African teams to advance to the global qualifiers of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Four nations, namely Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania, will fight for the single spot up for grabs.

Kenya and Nigeria, being the top-ranked teams as of January 1st 2020, made their way directly into the Regional Finals. Uganda and Tanzania finished on top of the table in Group A and B respectively.

The Regional Finals will be contested over four days, in which 12 matches are to be played in round-robin style. Each team will face the other on two occasions, and the team taking the top spot will qualify for the global qualifiers.

The matches will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium and IPRC Cricket Ground in Kigali.

2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Regional Final: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

17 November

Nigeria vs Tanzania, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 12:45 PM

Kenya vs Uganda, IPRC Cricket Ground, 12:45 PM

Nigeria vs Uganda, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:15 PM

Kenya vs Tanzania, IPRC Cricket Ground, 5:15 PM

18 November

Uganda vs Tanzania, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 12:45 PM

Kenya vs Nigeria, IPRC Cricket Ground, 12:45 PM

Kenya vs Tanzania, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:15 PM

Nigeria vs Uganda, IPRC Cricket Ground, 5:15 PM

20 November

Tanzania vs Uganda, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 12:45 PM

Kenya vs Nigeria, IPRC Cricket Ground, 12:45 PM

Kenya vs Uganda, Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:15 PM

Nigeria vs Tanzania, IPRC Cricket Ground, 5:15 PM

2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Regional Final: Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the competition will be streamed on the FanCode app and website for fans in India.

2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Regional Final: Squads

Kenya

Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Irfan Karim, Peter Langat, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Eugene Ochieng, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Vraj Patel, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh

Uganda

Brian Masaba, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Fred Achelam, Richard Agamiire, Frank Akankwasa, Bilal Hassan, Saud Islam, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa

Nigeria

Sylvester Okpe, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Rasheed Abolarin, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Chima Akachukwu, Joshua Ayannaike, Daniel Gim, Samuel Mba, Isaac Okpe, Segun Olayinka, Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta, Prosper Useni

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa, Harsheed Chohan, Jatinkumar Darji, Zamoyoni Jabeneke, Arshan Jasani, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Riziki Kiseto, Omary Kitunda, Nasibu Mapunda, Kassim Nassoro, Ivan Selemani, Jitin Singh, SanjayKumar Thakor

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee