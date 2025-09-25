2025 Asia Cup: 2 players who flopped and 1 who starred in today's India vs Bangladesh match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

India sealed their berth in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup as they beat Bangladesh by 41 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue have been on a tear in the competition so far, having won all five of their matches by convincing margin.

There were a number of players who starred in the second innings for India. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy spun a web around the Bangladesh batters, while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah made important contributions. On the whole, though, it was a mixed bag.

On that note, here are two players who flopped and one who starred in today's India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match.

#3 Flop - Shivam Dube

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Promoted to No. 3 to take on the Bangladesh spinners, Shivam Dube failed to deliver on that promise. The tall left-hander, not for the first time in recent memory, tried to take on a leg-spinner and perished, caught in the deep off Rishad Hossain.

Dube's spin-hitting isn't what it once was, and India need to recognize that. Even in this tournament, he hasn't seemed to be his destructive best. Sending him up the order at the cost of the ideal batting positions of Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav doesn't seem like a smart choice.

Dube also bowled an over at the death that went for 10 runs and dropped a catch in the deep.

#2 Star - Abhishek Sharma

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma starring is becoming routine in the 2025 Asia Cup. The explosive southpaw notched up another scintillating half-century that could only be cut short by an unfortunate run-out thanks to a bit of fielding brilliance from Rishad.

Abhishek took a few balls to get his eye in, with the pitch in Dubai not being overly conducive to strokeplay. Once that happened, though, he was unstoppable. The opening batter carted the Bangladesh bowlers all around the ground, playing aerial strokes with ease and moving around the crease smartly.

Abhishek was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match. He's really sealed his place in the T20I side and left no doubts.

#1 Flop - Suryakumar Yadav

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

India's captain, meanwhile, can't seem to find his best form. Suryakumar Yadav struggled at the crease for a while before finally edging one down the leg-side to Jaker Ali behind the stumps.

Suryakumar hasn't been at his best for a while now in the T20I format. An over-reliance on certain shots and perhaps a decline in hand-eye coordination have affected the once-superhuman batter, and that isn't a great sign ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Nevertheless, Suryakumar is a quality player and can be backed to turn this slump around. India will hope that it happens in the remaining matches of the 2025 Asia Cup.

