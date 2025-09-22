2025 Asia Cup: 2 players who flopped and 1 who starred in today's India vs Pakistan match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

India continued their unbeaten run in the 2025 Asia Cup as they beat Pakistan by six wickets to kick off the Super 4 stage. The Men in Blue triumphed in front of a packed crowd at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

India had to chase down 172 to secure their first points of the new stage and did so in comfortable fashion, getting over the line with seven balls to spare. Pakistan started well in the first innings, but lost momentum through the second half of the middle overs to squander their advantage.

On that note, here are two players who flopped and one who starred in today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match.

#3 Flop - Jasprit Bumrah

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

When was the last time Jasprit Bumrah had an outright bad game? Well, on Sunday, September 21, he certainly did. The ace spearhead was simply a fair way off his best in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, bowling four wicketless overs that went for 45 runs.

Bumrah once again bowled three overs in the powerplay, and he didn't hit the right lengths. He tried out the odd bouncer at inopportune times, and his usually accurate yorker delivery was off the mark. The fast bowler was also a touch hesitant to revert to slower balls, which would've been useful on the Dubai wicket.

Even in the last over he bowled at the death, Bumrah bowled a disastrous full toss to Faheem Ashraf, who had just come to the crease. To add to the misery, he also sent down wides and no-balls during his four-over spell.

#2 Star - Abhishek Sharma

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma has gone from strength to strength in the 2025 Asia Cup. He saved his best performance so far for the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, crossing the half-century mark for the first time in the competition.

Abhishek started off with a six once again and ensured that India maximized the powerplay. He was severe on spin the second it was introduced, taking Abrar Ahmed apart before the bowler eventually sent him back to the hut. The job was done by then, though, with the left-hander hammering an incredible 74 off just 39 balls.

Abhishek rode his luck with dropped catches at times, and even dropped a couple of his own in the first innings. But overall, it was a stellar performance that deserved the Player of the Match award.

#1 Flop - Suryakumar Yadav

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Suryakumar Yadav just can't seem to get the measure of Haris Rauf. The Pakistan fast bowler has dismissed the current Indian skipper three times in three innings, the latest of which was a disappointing hoick across the line in Dubai.

Suryakumar tried to be attacking right from the first ball, and while his approach was justifiable, his insistence on targeting the fine-leg region even if the ball was outside off-stump wasn't. His dismissal could've caused India a few problems, with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma not being in the best of touch.

Suryakumar was a bit off with his captaincy as well. He bowled Jasprit Bumrah for three overs in the powerplay and needlessly gave Shivam Dube a fourth over at the death.

