2025 Asia Cup: 2 players who flopped and 1 who starred in today's India vs Sri Lanka match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

By Sai Krishna
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:38 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
India's final game in the Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup ended up being their closest contest of the competition so far. The Men in Blue were taken to a Super Over by a spirited Sri Lankan side, but ended up on the winning side to preserve their unbeaten run.

A packed crowd at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium witness a blistering century from Pathum Nissanka that put Sri Lanka in the driver's seat midway through the chase. India pulled things back, though, and Arshdeep Singh held his nerve at the death to ensure that his team came away with the two points.

On that note, here are two players who flopped and one who starred in today's India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match.

#3 Flop - Harshit Rana

India v Oman - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Playing his second game of the tournament, Harshit Rana finished as India's most expensive bowler on the night. He leaked 54 runs in the four overs he bowled and was taken apart at all stages of the innings.

Rana often lost his lines and lengths, feeding short balls in the slot to Nissanka. His usually effective pace changes were telegraphed and misdirected, with the young fast bowler failing to offer any wicket-taking threat as well.

Rana got Nissanka out at a crucial stage of the match, but it wasn't a delivery that deserved a wicket. India will want more from their talented quick.

#2 Star - Abhishek Sharma

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
For the umpteenth time in the 2025 Asia Cup, Abhishek Sharma was India's biggest star. The aggressive left-hander got the team off to another flying start in the powerplay, striking a few boundaries of Maheesh Theekshana to get himself going.

Abhishek made another half-century, taking his form into the middle overs and keeping India's momentum going. He played some sizzling strokes on both sides of the wicket, although it was sad to see him pull a rank long hop to a fielder in the deep.

India will hope that the law of averages doesn't catch up to Abhishek in the all-important final.

#1 Flop - Suryakumar Yadav

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
India's captain, on the other hand, will hope that the law of averages favors him against Pakistan. Suryakumar Yadav has looked completely out of sorts in the 2025 Asia Cup, and his struggles continued against Sri Lanka.

Wanindu Hasaranga teasingly slowed down a few deliveries, tempting Suryakumar into playing his favorite sweep. There was never any pace on the ball, however, and its tricky trajectory ended up trapping the Men in Blue's skipper in front of the stumps.

Suryakumar's T20I form has been dismal of late, and India will hope that he can turn it around before it becomes a problem in the lead-up to the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

Sai Krishna

Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.

Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.

Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach.

Edited by Sai Krishna
