2025 Champions Trophy: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in today's India vs Pakistan match ft. Mohammed Shami

Team India turned in a dominant performance in Dubai as they beat Pakistan by six wickets in Match 5 of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23. The Men in Blue are now close to qualification from Group A, with four points from two matches.

India have had the upper hand over Pakistan in ICC events over the last two decades, and it was clear to see why. Rohit Sharma and Co. were clinical with their strategies right from the start and never relinquished control over the contest in both innings.

It was close to the perfect display from India, but not quite. On that note, here are two Indian players who starred and one who flopped in their Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan.

#3 Star - Virat Kohli

There were concerns over Virat Kohli's form following his indifferent displays against England and Bangladesh, but the superstar batter allayed all concerns with a superlative effort in Dubai. He smashed his 51st ODI ton in a stellar display of poise and calculation to take India over the line with more than seven overs to spare.

Kohli was cautious against the Pakistan spinners, particularly Abrar Ahmed. When the pacers came on, he was severe, striking six fours and putting the pressure on Shaheen Afridi and Co. The No. 3 batter was also electric between the wickets, running a number of quick singles and twos.

Kohli was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 Flop - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami's five-fer against Bangladesh would've given India a big boost, but his performance on Sunday was disappointing. Struggling with a shin issue and going off the field at times, the veteran fast bowler was some way off his threatening best.

Although there was some swing on offer with the new ball, Shami couldn't hit the right areas and bowled a number of wides. Things improved marginally once he returned for his second spell, but he was once again carted for a few runs at the death. The pacer's speeds and nip were well below the high standards he has set for himself over the years.

Shami finished with eight wicketless overs for 43 runs and might be rested against New Zealand despite the fact that the encounter is a week away.

#1 Star - Hardik Pandya

The scoreboard might not reflect it, but Hardik Pandya played a pivotal role in India's victory. As Shami struggled in the powerplay and went off the field, the fast-bowling all-rounder stepped in and turned in a decisive spell.

Hardik kicked things off by dismissing Babar Azam, who was looking good in the early stages of the powerplay. Following the wicket, he kept things tight against Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, not giving them any loose deliveries and constantly threatening both edges.

Hardik later returned to prise out Shakeel with a well-directed bouncer and finished with India's best economy rate. His long first spell went a long way in the Men in Blue establishing a hold over the contest.

