2025 Champions Trophy: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live-streaming details – all you need to know

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9. The ICC event will feature eight teams, who have been divided into two groups. Group A includes India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Group B comprises Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan. Former champions Sri Lanka and West Indies failed to qualify for the mega event.

As per the format of 2025 Champions Trophy, each team in a group will play the other three nations once. The top two sides from each group will then qualify for the semifinals, which will be played for March 4 and March 5, while the final of the tournament will be held on March 9. While the final is scheduled to be played in Lahore, it would be moved to Dubai if India qualify for the summit clash.

2025 Champions Trophy matches will be held in three venues in Pakistan - National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. India will, however, play all their matches in Dubai as per a hybrid model arrangement agreed upon ahead of the ICC event.

2025 Champions Trophy schedule with venues and IST timings

Below is the full schedule of 2025 Champions Trophy with venues and timings in IST

Match 1: February 19, Pakistan v New Zealand, Group A, National Stadium, Karachi (2:30 PM)

Match 2: February 20, India vs Bangladesh, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (2:30 PM)

Match 3: February 21, Afghanistan v South Africa, Group B, National Stadium, Karachi (2:30 PM)

Match 4: February 22, Australia v England, Group B, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (2:30 PM)

Match 5: February 23, India vs Pakistan, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (2:30 PM)

Match 6: February 24, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Group A, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi (2:30 PM)

Match 7: February 25, Australia v South Africa, Group B, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi (2:30 PM)

Match 8: February 26, Afghanistan v England, Group B, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (2:30 PM)

Match 9: February 27, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Group A, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi (2:30 PM)

Match 10: February 28, Afghanistan v Australia, Group B, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (2:30 PM)

Match 11: March 1, South Africa v England, Group B, National Stadium, Karachi (2:30 PM)

Match 12: March 2, India vs New Zealand, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (2:30 PM)

Semifinal 1: March 4, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (Semifinal 1 will involve India if they qualify)

Semifinal 2: March 5, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (Semifinal 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify)

Final: March 9, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (or Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai should India qualify)

2025 Champions Trophy: Live telecast and live streaming details

In India, the live telecast of all 2025 Champions Trophy matches will be available on Star Sports network channels and Sports18. While the matches will begin at 2:30 PM IST, the live coverage will start at 1:30 PM.

In India, the live streaming of 2025 Champions Trophy can be watched on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. As per posts on Star Sports' official X handle, Champions Trophy matches can be watched on for free on JioHotstar on television as well as on mobile.

2025 Champions Trophy squads

Below is a look at all the squads for 2025 Champions Trophy.

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy. Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed.

Group B

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Nangyal Kharoti, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

