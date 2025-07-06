2025 CWI Rising Stars Men's U19 Championship: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men's U19 Championship kicked off on July 3, and will run until July 24. Cayon, Basseterre, Nevis and Conaree will serve as hosts of the 50-over competition, which will comprise 32 games (including playoffs).

Ad

Below are the eight participating teams and their respective captains of the tournament:

USA 1 - Arjun Mahesh

USA 2 - Amogh Reddy Arepally

Windward Islands - Stephan Pascal

Trinidad & Tobago - Abdul-Raheem Toppin

Guyana - Jonathan Van Lange

Jamaica - Brian Barnes

Barbados - Joshua Dorne

Leeward Islands - Matthew Miller

The 2025 edition of the CWI Rising Stars Men's U19 Championship marks the addition of two teams from the USA, which is a step towards deepening their cricketing ties with CWI. Notably, the tournament will serve as preparation for the players hoping to stake their claim for the 2026 U19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Ad

Trending

With a single round-robin format in place, all teams will clash against each other once. The top two teams after completion of the league stage will lock horns in the final on July 24, while other teams battle it out for the subsequent spots on the same day.

The last edition of the tournament saw Barbados emerging as the winner, after they prevailed over Leeward Islands by six wickets. Among the current players, Jonathan Van Lange (149 runs) and Tamarie Redwood (17) were the top performers.

Ad

2025 CWI Rising Stars Men's U19 Championship: Full Schedule & Match Timings

Thursday, July 3

Match 1 - Jamaica vs USA 1, Cayon, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 2 - Barbados vs Guyana, Nevis, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 3 - Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands, Conaree, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 4 - Trinidad & Tobago vs USA 2, Basseterre, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Sunday, July 6

Match 5 - Guyana vs USA 1, Basseterre, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Ad

Match 6 - Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados, Conaree, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 7 - Leeward Islands vs USA 2, Cayon, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 8 - Windward Islands vs Jamaica, Nevis, 7.30pm IST (9 AM Local)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 9 - Guyana vs Jamaica, Conaree, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 10 - Trinidad & Tobago vs USA 1, Cayon, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 11 - Leeward Islands vs Barbados, Basseterre, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 12 - Windward Islands vs USA 2, Nevis, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Ad

Saturday, July 12

Match 13 - USA 1 vs USA 2, Conaree, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 14 - Guyana vs Windward Islands, Cayon, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 15 - Barbados vs Jamaica, Basseterre, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 16 - Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago, Nevis, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Tuesday, July 15

Match 17 - Leeward Islands vs Guyana, Conaree, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 18 -Barbados vs USA 1, Cayon, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 19 - Trinidad & Tobago vs Windward Islands, Basseterre, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Ad

Match 20 - Jamaica vs USA , Nevis, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Friday, July 18

Match 21 - Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica, Conaree, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 22 - Guyana vs USA 2, Cayon, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 23 - Windward Islands vs Barbados, Basseterre, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 24 - Leeward Islands vs USA 1, Nevis, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Monday, July 21

Match 25 - Windward Islands vs USA 1, Conaree, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 26 - Barbados vs USA 2, Cayon, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Ad

Match 27 - Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, Basseterre, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 28 - Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana, Nevis, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Thursday, July 24

Final - 1st Place vs 2nd Place, Conaree, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

3rd Place game - 3rd Place vs 4th Place, Cayon, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

5th Place game - 5th Place vs 6th Place, Basseterre, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

7th Place game - 7th Place vs 8th Place, Nevis, 7.30pm IST (9am Local)

Ad

2025 CWI Rising Stars Men's U19 Championship: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans can enjoy the live-streaming of the tournament on the Cricket West Indies website.

2025 CWI Rising Stars Men's U19 Championship: Full Squads

USA 1

Sahil Garg, Sabrish G Prasad, Advaith Krishna, Supransh Kumar, Adnit Jhamp, Arjun Mahesh (c), Shiv Shani (vc), Nitish Reddy Sudini, Utkarsh Srivastava, Sahir Bhatia, Ansh Rai, Arya Garg, Saharsh Shwethan, Amrinder Singh Gill.

Ad

USA 2

Aryan Tummala, Amogh Reddy Arepally (c), Ansh Rupesh Bhoje, Dharshan Krishna Haribabu, Muzamil Abdul Rahim Zai, Rahul Agarwal Basu (vc), Jeremy Matthew Samuel, Ayush Chandrakant Patel, Rayaan Taj, Ritvik Reddy Appidi, Shaurya Gaur, Shawn Jindal, Siddhant Senthil, Adit Kappa.

Windward Islands

Stephan Pascal (c), Lluvio Charles, Joel Durande, Edmund Morancie, Lester Lestrade, Earsinho Fontaine, Theo Edward, Jonathan Daniel, Cody Fontinelle, Isaiah Jones, Darvin Forde, Kirt Murray, Kirsten Murray, Devonte McDowell.

Ad

Trinidad & Tobago

Aadian Racha, Aaron Basant, Abdul Raheem Toppin (c), Alexander Chase, Aneal Rooplal, Brendan Boodoo, Christian Lall, Christiano Ramanan, Cristian Rampersad, Fareez Ali, Luke Ali, Riyaad Mohammed, Stevon Gomez, Zachary Madray.

Guyana

Afraz Ali Budhoo, Bruce Vincent, Golcharran Chulai, Jonathan Van Lange (c), Micah Amsterdam, Nityanand Mathura, Parmeshwar Ram, Ramnuath Rampersaud, Riyad Latiff, Romario Ramdeholl, Romeo Deonarain, Sachin Balgobin, Salim Khan, Shamar Apple.

Jamaica

Brian Barnes (c), Dantae Clarke, David Dewar, Demarco Scott, Deshawn James, Kevaundre Virgo, Nicoli McKenzie, Odane Binns, Pajay Nelson, Rhevon Morgan, Roshawn McKenzie, Tamarie Redwood, Tyriek Bryan, Vitel Lawes.

Ad

Barbados

Damani Roach, Damarko Wiggins, Gadson Bowens, Jakeem Pollard, Joshua Branch, Joshua Dorne (c), Kevlon Newton, Khomari Griffith, Micah Greenidge, Raphael Lovell, RJai Gittens, Shaquan Belle, Xaundre Baptiste, Zachary Carter.

Leeward Islands

Amoree Jones, Caiden Francis, Carlton Pluck, Curdel Crooke, DeAntre Drew, Devanand Singh, Eirette Richards, Israel Morton, Kunal Tilokani, Lawshorn Bergan, Matthew Miller (c), Mekaili Tonge, Micah McKenzie, Tanez Francis, Tyanick Honore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️