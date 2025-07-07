2025 CWI Rising Stars Women's U19 Championship: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The CWI Rising Stars Women's U19 Championship commenced on July 4, and will run until July 15. The National Cricket Centre (NCC), UWI Sports & Physical Education Centre (UWI SPEC), and Gilbert Park Cricket Ground (GPCG) will be playing hosts to an exciting tournament.

Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, and Windward Islands are the six participants. All teams will play one game each against the other five teams in the league stage.

The top two teams in the standings will lock horns in the final, while the rest four battle it out for the subsequent spots.

In the last edition, Guyana emerged as the champion after they beat Leewards by five wickets in the final. Jahzara Claxton (142 runs) and Erin Deane (12 wickets) were the best performers in the tournament.

2025 CWI Rising Stars Women's U19 Championship: Full Schedule & Match Timings

Tuesday, July 4

Match 1 - Windward Islands vs Guyana, GPCG, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 2 - Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, UWI SPEC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 3 - Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados, NCC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Thursday, July 6

Match 4 - Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago, GPCG, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 5 - Guyana vs Barbados, UWI SPEC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 6 - Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands, NCC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Sunday, July 9

Match 7 - Trinidad & Tobago vs Windward Islands, GPCG, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 8 - Jamaica vs Barbados, UWI SPEC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 9 - Guyana vs Leeward Islands, NCC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Tuesday, July 11

Match 10 - Jamaica vs Guyana, GPCG, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 11 - Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago, UWI SPEC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 12 - Barbados vs Windward Islands, NCC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Thursday, July 13

Match 13 - Leeward Islands vs Barbados, GPCG, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 14 - Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana, UWI SPEC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 15 - Jamaica vs Windward Islands, NCC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Saturday, July 15

Match 16 - 5th and 6th play-off, GPCG, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 17 - 3rd and 4th play off, NCC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

Final - 1st vs 2nd, UWI SPEC, 7:30pm IST (9am Local)

2025 CWI Rising Stars Women's U19 Championship: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the live telecast and streaming of the tournament will not be available for the fans.

2025 CWI Rising Stars Women's U19 Championship: Squads

Guyana

Realeanna Grimmond, Nyia Latchman, Tilleya Madramootoo, Naomi Barkoye, Denellie Lindee, Tiea Isaacs, Laurene Williams, Trisha Hardat, Briana Samaroo, Crystal Durant, Shonette Belgrave, Danellie Manns, Latoya Williams, Tramaine Marks.

Jamaica

Brianna Plummer, Aneisha Miller, Abigail Bryce, Kimarie Campbell, Chrishana McKenzie, Jaunel Deers, Judeen Ebanks, Moniqueca Reid, Sashane Ricketts, Neveah Webley, Samera Smellie, Teandra Morgan, Kristen Sutherland, Nicoya Green.

Trinidad & Tobago

KD Jazz Mitchell, Samara Ramnath, Kenika Cassar, Brianna Harricharan, Zakiyah Harrilal, Kirah Manpaul, Jessica O'Rosco, Tumika Phagoo, Deliannys Espinoza, Zaheera Mohit, Sameera Naidoo, Kristina Naipaul, Amrita Ramtahal, Katrina Ruben.

Leeward Islands

Jahzara Claxton, Kimberly Anthony, Aaliyah Weekes, Gabrielle Harrylall, J'Cazenique Hodge, Courtney Browne, Sheanna Wallace, Jada Collis, Sainavi Kambalapalli, Katherine Bean Rosarion, Zara Skerritt, Kayzg Boyles, Megna Baishya, Amara Richards.

Windward Islands

Zaida James, Amiah Gilbert, Selena Ross, Natalia Philip, Destiny Edward, Dellisha Francois, Nesha Alexander, Denella Creese, Cian Felix, Jaeda Tyrell, Shaniqua Nelson, Shadia Seaman, Kaela George.

Barbados

Naijanni Cumberbatch, Asabi Callender, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Elecia Bowman, Dicoreya Collymore, Erin Deane, Solange Holford, Nia Wood, Camia Matthew-Brome, Dicyrah Collymore, Jamis Morris-Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, SD Headley, Jenviere Greenidge.

