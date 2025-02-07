2025 Pakistan ODI tri-series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Pakistan will play host to an exciting ODI tri-series. South Africa and New Zealand will compete in the series along with the home side.

The reverse countdown to the Champions Trophy has started. Former champions India are currently playing a series against England to gear up for the mega event, whereas defending champions Pakistan have planned a tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand.

The Kiwis and the Men in Green are in the same group for the 2025 Champions Trophy as well. On that note, here's a short preview for the upcoming triangular series.

2025 Pakistan ODI tri-series full schedule

The tri-series will feature only one round, where all teams will play against each other once. The top teams in the points table will compete in the final at the National Stadium on February 14. Here is the schedule:

1st match - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi - February 8, 2.30pm IST.

2nd match - New Zealand vs South Africa, Karachi - February 10, 10am IST.

3rd match - Pakistan vs South Africa, Karachi - February 12, 2.30pm IST.

Final - Karachi - February 14, 2.30pm IST.

2025 Pakistan ODI tri-series match timings

The matches involving Pakistan and the final will start at 2.30pm IST (2pm local time). The second match of the tournament featuring New Zealand and South Africa has a start time of 10am IST (9.30am local time).

2025 Pakistan ODI tri-series squads

Pakistan squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Fakhar Zaman, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, Khushdil Shah, Babar Azam, Salman Agha and Kamran Ghulam.

New Zealand squad

Mitchell Santner (c), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, William ORourke, Ben Sears, Michael Bracewell, Will Young and Mark Chapman.

South Africa squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Jason Smith, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreyne, Matthew Breetzke, Meeka eel Prince, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Mihlali Mpongwana and Gideon Peters.

Pakistan ODI tri-series 2025 live-streaming details

India: FanCode

