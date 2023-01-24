3 actors who are fanboys of Virat Kohli 

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not just a name to his fans, he is more than that. He has enthralled fans with his charismatic batting over the years, be it for India or his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kohli is well known for his aggressive instincts and be-on-the-face attitude. He is also loved by many for his fitness standards and for inspiring a generation with his healthy eating habits. The Delhi-born cricketer's off-the-field demeanor and his affection towards fans are also appreciated by everyone from time to time.

Nonetheless, it is quite evident that he is a role model for many youngsters across the globe. He is also liked by many celebrity actors, who have gone on to praise the star Indian cricketer.

On that note, let's take a look at three actors who are huge fans of Kohli.

#1 Varun Dhawan

Young actor Varun Dhawan's undying love for cricket is known to one and all. He often visits stadiums to watch India and his favorite star Kohli play.

Varun has often spoken publicly about his love and admiration for the former Indian captain. In an interview last year, the celebrated actor asserted that he's a die-hard fan, and his admiration for him will remain unchanged forever.

"Main bahut bada fan hoon Virat ka, right from the beginning of his career," he said during a show in Star. "Woh kis tarike se khelte hai... his spirit, love and passion for the game.

"I'm not a fickle-minded fan. I will support him till the end of his career because I believe he is an outstanding player."

During the same chat show, Varun also revealed that he and Anushka Sharma, wife of Kohli, talk about the cricketer whenever they meet.

#2 Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has witnessed a steep rise in Bollywood with movies like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety." He is extremely loved by the current generation. While he is loved by many, the young actor is very much fond of Virat Kohli.

In a question-answer session on Twitter, Kartik was asked about his favorite cricketer. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, without any hesitation, picked the former Indian skipper.

#3 Amir Khan

While Virat Kohli is well known among fans for his exploits on the cricket field, the talismanic run-scorer is also very famous for his social activities. He also engages with young sportspeople and motivates them.

Kohli initiated the Indian Sports Honors award, which rewards the country's best athletes, not just cricketers. Speaking on the sidelines of the event in 2017, Aamir lauded the Delhi-born cricketer and said:

“I think what Virat is doing and his entire effort to support young sportsmen across the country is a wonderful idea."

While we only talk about only three actors, there are many leaders from different industries who look up to Kohli as a role model.

Also Read: 3 instances of a batter smashing Rashid Khan for plenty in T20 cricket

Poll : 0 votes