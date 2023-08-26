3 Afghanistan vs Pakistan matches that prove why it's an exciting rivalry in the making

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series is currently underway. Considering the difference in the ranking of the two teams, many fans would assume it to be a one-sided series. However, Afghanistan always seem to up their game a bit whenever they play against Pakistan in international cricket.

Earlier this year, Afghanistan beat Pakistan 2-1 in a three-match T20I series. Although Afghanistan have never defeated the Men in Green in an ODI match before, their matches have been so exciting that a lot of fans now consider Afghanistan vs Pakistan as the new rivalry in the making.

In this listicle, we will look at three matches which show why Afghanistan vs Pakistan is already a better rivalry than most others.

#1 Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Hambantota

The previous ODI of the ongoing Afghanistan vs Pakistan series was a memorable encounter. After being bowled out for less than 60 runs in the first ODI, Afghanistan bounced back by scoring a 300-run total in the second ODI. Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed an incredible hundred in Hambantota.

Chasing 301 for a win, Pakistan were down to 211/6 despite half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam. Number eight batter Shadab Khan then played a brilliant innings of 48 runs from 35 deliveries, hitting three fours and a six to take Pakistan closer to the target.

The equation came down to 11 runs off six balls, with Shadab and Naseem Shah batting in the middle. Fazalhaq Farooqi stunned everyone by dismissing Shadab with a run-out at the non-striker's end, reducing Pakistan to 290/9.

It looked like Afghanistan would pull off a historic win, but Naseem Shah kept his nerve and hit two fours off the next five deliveries to help Pakistan win by one wicket.

#2 Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022

Like their previous ODI, the Afghanistan vs Pakistan Super 4s match in Asia Cup 2022 was also a last-over thriller. It involved Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naseem Shah in the final over.

Chasing 130 for a win, Pakistan collapsed to 118/9 at 18.5 overs. The equation was 12 runs off seven balls, when Naseem Shah took a single on the last ball bowled by Fareed Ahmed.

Shah was on strike to face Farooqi with 11 needed off six. The number 11 batter of Pakistan whacked two sixes off the first two balls to help the Men in Green seal their place in the Asia Cup Final.

#3 Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2019 World Cup

The 2019 ICC ODI World Cup group-stage match between Afghanistan and Pakistan was also a thrilling encounter. Afghanistan scored 227/9 in 50 overs and reduced Pakistan to 206/7 in the 47th over. Mujeeb ur Rahman conceded only two runs in the 48th over, bringing the equation down to 16 runs off 12 balls.

Rashid Khan came in to bowl the 49th over. Wahab Riaz missed the first ball but he sent the second delivery outside the boundary for a six. Riaz and Imad Wasim took four runs off the next four balls.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib took the responsibility to bowl the last over and defend six runs. Riaz and Wasim scored four off the first three before Wasim smacked the winning boundary, helping Pakistan win by three wickets.