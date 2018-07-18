3 aggressive middle-order batsmen India should try before the 2019 World Cup

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.62K // 18 Jul 2018, 10:15 IST

Suresh Raina does not deserve a place in the Indian ODI team right now

India lost the ODI series 2-1 against England. Though they started the series with a stunning win in the opening game, everything went south in the final two games of the three-match series. The visitors were beaten convincingly in the last two games and they could not put up a fight.

One major problem that India is facing ahead of the 2019 World Cup is their middle-order. Though the top three spots in the Indian batting lineup looks certain, the next three isn’t. India tried KL Rahul in the first two games but dropped him for the series decider. Rahul scored a hundred in the T20 series but was unlucky to lose his place to Dinesh Karthik.

Virat Kohli persisted with Suresh Raina but he failed to deliver. Dhoni’s strike rate is becoming a concern. Though Kohli voiced out in support of his former captain, it cannot be justified on a longer run.

India’s slow run rate in the middle-overs has hurt them badly in the series. India needs an aggressive batsman in the middle-order who can maintain the momentum built by their top three.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three aggressive middle-order batsmen India should look into before the 2019 World Cup.

#3 Krunal Pandya

Pandya could give options in both batting and bowling

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is one of the exciting players in Indian cricket. Krunal Pandya has done exceedingly well for Mumbai Indians in IPL cricket over the last two seasons and was selected for the India A team recently.

The 27-year-old is a clever left-arm spinner in limited-overs cricket and can hit the ball a long distance. He is a useful batsman to have in the lower middle-order. The Baroda all-rounder has picked up 22 wickets and scored almost 500 runs in his last two IPL seasons.

With a batting strike rate of 152.91 in Twenty20 cricket, Krunal Pandya is one of those players who can keep the scoreboard ticking. He is an aggressive batsman who possesses a wide array of attacking shots. He could be a great option at No.6 for India in ODIs.

