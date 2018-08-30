3 all-time best left-handed Indian cricketers

Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly of India celebrate victory

Left-handed cricketers have their own significance in the cricket world. Southpaws are often termed stylish. The glorious cover drive, scintillating flicks or banana in-swingers, left-handed players are always a treat to watch.

Indian cricket has witnessed numerous legendary left-handed cricketers in the past while a lot are currently serving as well.

In the piece, we have listed out the three best left-handed cricketers that India has witnessed so far:

#1. Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly was awarded Padma Shri in 2004

Nicknamed as 'God of off-side', Sourav Ganguly secures the first place in the list.

Former Indian captain and of course one of the most successful captains in Indian Cricket history, Ganguly first appeared for India in 1992 and had to wait for 4 years before he debuted in Test cricket.

Widely known as Dada, Ganguly has scored 18575 international and 31309 domestic runs. He also used to roll his arm when needed as he has scalped 100 ODI wickets as well.

Dada has also won plenty of awards throughout his career including Padma Shri in 2004.

