3 alternate professions for Shubman Gill if he wasn't a cricketer

Shubman Gill's stock as a cricketer has skyrocketed over the last month or so, owing to his brilliant form. Gill first made his maiden Test century in December against Bangladesh and then notched up his first ODI ton in January. He followed it up with two more hundred in the 50 over format, including a double century against New Zealand.

He was not done yet, as he announced his arrival as an all-format player with a majestic century in a T20 against the Kiwis. In doing so, he became the youngest Indian to have scored centuries in all three formats.

Gill's skill with the bat in hand is no secret, but the 23-year-old also has some other talents which have caught the eye of his fans.

Here, we look at three alternate professions that the Punjab opener could have considered if he wasn't a cricketer.

#1 Model

Shubman Gill's good looks have made him a heartthrob among the younger generation in recent times and this has also led to him being signed by many brands like Villain, My 11 Circle, Vivo, etc. His popularity and likable nature have surely encouraged companies to get him on board.

Recently, in an ODI between India and New Zealand, a fan girl was seen flashing a placard saying "Tinder, Shubman se match karado". This is a testimony to his growing popularity amongst fans.

Thus, if he wasn't a cricketer, a career in modeling could have been a choice for Gill.

#2 Dancer

Every now and then, videos of Shubman Gill dancing keep surfacing on the internet. He has been seen showing off his moves in various reels along with teammates Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan, among others.

His moves earned him a lot of appreciation and love from his fans who just couldn't get enough.

A video of him danding with his U19 teammate Riyan Parag had also gone viral a few years back. It's safe to say that if he wasn't a cricketer, Gill could have gone along the path of dancing and even enjoyed reasonable success in the field.

#3 Farmer

This might come as a surprise, but Shubman Gill had a lot of interest in faming back when he was a child. In fact, his father Lakhwinder Singh was a farmer who left the profession so that he could move to Mohali to help his son become a cricketer.

His father has even said that Gill is still interested in farming and bears an emotional attachment to both his village and farm. Gill was one of the very few cricketers who supported the farmers' protests against the new farm laws.

Quite literally, it's safe to say that his interest, coupled with his father's professional guidance, would have helped Gill succeed in the field.

