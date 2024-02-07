3 amusing anecdotes from Anil Kumble's iconic 10-wicket haul on this day

Former Indian spinner and head coach Anil Kumble created history on this day in 1999 when he became only the second player to pick up all ten wickets in an innings. The monumental accomplishment transpired in the second Test of a two-match series against Pakistan in Delhi.

While New Zealand's Ajaz Patel also entered the illustrious list in 2021, only England spinner Jim Laker had achieved the incredible feat then. India had suffered a heartbreaking 12-run defeat in the opening Test in Chennai and were in a must-win situation to avoid a series defeat.

In a low-scoring encounter, India set their arch-rivals a stiff target of 420 in their final innings. However, Pakistan remained unfazed and motored to 101/0 in just 24 overs.

In desperate need of a breakthrough, Kumble dismissed the dangerous Shahid Afridi to set the ball rolling for the hosts. The moment lit a fire in the leg-spinner as he dismantled the Pakistan lineup by picking up all ten wickets and helping India complete a mammoth 212-run victory.

Wild celebrations erupted at the Feroz Shah Kotla as the players and the fans celebrated the improbable feat by arguably India's best Test bowler.

Kumble remains the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test history, with 619 scalps at an average of 29.65, including 35 five-wicket hauls.

As we continue to marvel at Kumble's iconic 10-wicket haul, here are three amusing anecdotes from the memorable occasion.

# 1 When teammate Venkatesh Prasad hid the ball that fetched Kumble his 10-wicket haul

Anil Kumble's Karnataka and India teammate Venkatesh Prasad once shared an interesting story about his prank with the ball that fetched the spinner the 10-wicket haul.

Prasad was part of the playing XI in that game and picked up two wickets in the first innings. In 2020, on Kumble's 50th birthday, the former pacer narrated how he picked up the treasured ball and hid it while the other players were celebrating.

He also spoke about enquiring Anil Kumble about the ball and his reaction before handing it to him.

"The biggest moment I can recollect about Anil is his 10 wickets in an innings in the Test match against Pakistan in Delhi. When he claimed the final wicket (Wasim Akram), somebody (V V S Laxman) had thrown the ball after taking the catch because we all were celebrating his 10-wicket haul. I went and picked up the ball because it was a treasured possession to have the ball with which he claimed all 10 wickets in an innings," Prasad said.

He added:

"Later, I was sitting next to him in the dressing room. Everyone was celebrating and talking about his incredible achievement of 10 wickets in an innings. And then I asked whether he had the ball with him, and that’s when it dawned on him and he said, ‘Oh my god, I should have taken the ball’. Then slowly I took out the ball from my pocket and handed it over to Kumble."

Wasim Akram was Kumble's final wicket in the match, with VVS Laxman taking the catch at short leg and throwing the ball up to celebrate.

# 2 Kumble's admission on Javagal Srinath bowling wide to help him complete the 10-wicket haul

In 2020, Anil Kumble admitted that Javagal Srinath intentionally bowled wide to avoid picking up a wicket with the former on nine wickets.

The leg-spinner dismissed Saqlain Mushtaq on the final ball of the 19th over to leave Pakistan at 198/9. Srinath had to ensure not taking a wicket in the next over for Kumble to complete the 'Perfect 10'.

In an Instagram chat in 2020, Anil Kumble recalled the moment by saying (via Hindustan Times):

"After tea, I got 7, 8 and 9. And finished my over and Javagal Srinath had to bowl one, that was probably the toughest he had to bowl. He had to unlearn all his skills and bowl wide. But I didn’t ask him, believe me. I thought, ‘Let’s give Wasim a single.’ But I thought I had to get one that over, because it would have been embarrassing to ask one more. I was just destined."

Fortunately for Anil Kumble, he picked up Wasim Akram on the third ball of his next over to complete the incredible feat.

# 3 Wasim Akram recalls Pakistan's strategy to deny Kumble the 10th wicket

Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram revealed how he did not want to be Anil Kumble's 10th victim and thus asked Waqar Younis to throw his bat around while facing Javagal Srinath in the previous over.

Akram recalled the famous incident on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel by saying:

"I said to Waqar Younis that you play Anil Kumble, I will not get out to him. As a captain, I told Waqar to play his normal game and go for shots against (Javagal) Srinath. The first ball Kumble bowled… inside edge…and I got caught. It’s a big day for India and Kumble. It was massive."

Several years ago, Wasim Akram had even claimed that Waqar Younis suggested getting run out to deny Anil Kumble the 10th wicket. However, Younis denied it in an ugly Twitter spat between the duo.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App