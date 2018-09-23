Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 approaches India should take in the Super Four match against Pakistan

Avik Das
Top 5 / Top 10
235   //    23 Sep 2018, 10:34 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

India came to play the Asia Cup without star batsman and regular skipper Virat Kohli. Several critics predicted that India's performance would be substandard in the Asia Cup. Additionally, India had an awful Test series against England before the Asia Cup. But India has proved the critics wrong and their performance has been phenomenal in the Asia Cup. India won the two group stage matches against Hong Kong and Pakistan.

Hong Kong surprised the defending champion, and they gave a good contest. But, India defeated Pakistan comfortably and it was a one-sided match. Likewise, India faced Bangladesh in the first Super Four match and the Men in Blue won the match convincingly.

India will face the arch-rival Pakistan again in the next game. India had an easy victory when the two neighbours locked horns in the group stage and they will be aiming repeat same feat in the next game. On the other hand, Pakistan will be determined to win the game after an embarrassing loss against India.

India did everything right in the group stage match against Pakistan but there is always room for improvement. Here we discuss three approaches India can take against Pakistan in the Super Four match.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja needs to bat up the order

England v India - Royal London One-Day Series 2014
Ravindra Jadeja

India's experienced all-rounder made his ODI come back in the last match. In fact, Jadeja got his opportunity for Hardik Pandya who got injured in the group stage match against Pakistan. His performance was remarkable in the last match against Bangladesh and he took four wickets.

Jadeja is a handy batsman and he can play crucial knocks. He has three first-class triple centuries in his career and his batting skill cannot be underestimated. He played the fifth Test against England and he scored 86 not out. His recent batting form has been exceptional. Hence, if he bats up the order then he can play a big knock.

