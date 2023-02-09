3 areas of improvement for India after Day 1 of the 1st Test vs Australia

Team India got their Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign off to a great start on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

After the visitors won the toss and elected to bat, Ravindra Jadeja led the way with five wickets as India bowled out the opposition for just 177. Rohit Sharma then essayed a calm fifty as his side erased 77 runs from the deficit by Stumps.

India had an excellent day to start the series, one that would've given them great confidence. But it wasn't a spotless one, and there are a few small issues for them to make a note of and iron out in the upcoming days.

Here are three areas of improvement for India after Day 1 of the first Test against Australia.

#3 Mohammed Siraj lacked control in his second spell

Mohammed Siraj's potent new-ball spell set the tone for Team India on Day 1 of the first Test. He trapped Usman Khawaja in front with his first ball of the day and challenged both Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne throughout the first session.

The fast bowler's second spell, however, wasn't as accurate. Bowling in the post-Lunch session, Siraj was hit for four boundaries by the counter-attacking Alex Carey. The Aussie keeper-batter picked off the four fours through vacant spaces on the off-side, and the pacer was taken out of the attack after just two overs.

The composition of India's playing XI demands control from their fast bowlers. Siraj needs to hold up one end without giving away too many runs and allow the spinners to make the most of the consequent pressure created.

#2 Virat Kohli's slip catching drew the ire of the experts

cricBC @cricBC Kohli is a gun outfielder, he is an average slip fielder with fast bowlers, an awful slip fielder against spin bowling. Being a good fielder is often about knowing where your best position is. Even Jonty didn't field in slips that often. Kohli is a gun outfielder, he is an average slip fielder with fast bowlers, an awful slip fielder against spin bowling. Being a good fielder is often about knowing where your best position is. Even Jonty didn't field in slips that often.

Virat Kohli has never been a safe slip fielder, and the same problem came to light on Day 1 in Nagpur.

The former Indian skipper first grassed a chance offered by Steve Smith off Axar Patel as he went with one hand and appeared to be taken by surprise. Later, a deflection off KS Bharat's thigh presented him with a tougher opportunity, but the manner in which the ball flew past the labored Kohli was concerning.

Experts on air, including the legendary slip fielder Mark Waugh, were quick to point out the flaws in Kohli's technique. He later held on to an easy chance but it's clear that India need safer hands in catching positions, especially against the spinners.

#1 KL Rahul played a reckless shot to get out

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst



Since 2020, KL Rahul averages 34.2 in the first 30 balls of his innings.



In the next 60 balls of his innings, he averages just 16.77 - lowest for any specialist Test batter in the world in this timeframe (min: 10 inns)



#INDvAUS Worrying trend developing for KL Rahul in Tests.Since 2020, KL Rahul averages 34.2 in the first 30 balls of his innings.In the next 60 balls of his innings, he averages just 16.77 - lowest for any specialist Test batter in the world in this timeframe (min: 10 inns) Worrying trend developing for KL Rahul in Tests.Since 2020, KL Rahul averages 34.2 in the first 30 balls of his innings.In the next 60 balls of his innings, he averages just 16.77 - lowest for any specialist Test batter in the world in this timeframe (min: 10 inns)#INDvAUS

KL Rahul endured a miserable calendar year in Test cricket in 2022, and his start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy wasn't particularly convincing. He tried to play out the new ball and was successful in doing so, largely because Rohit Sharma kept finding boundaries at the other end.

But Rahul, as he has done so often in the recent past, just switched off. He spooned a simple return catch to the accurate Todd Murphy off an innocuous full delivery, and the off-spinner gleefully accepted the offering. The Indian opener walked back for 20, with Rohit appearing to be livid at the other end.

Rahul's place in the Test side is under serious question despite him being the vice-captain. He needs to get his act together in the second innings.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : Should Virat Kohli stand in the slips for India in Tests? Yes No 0 votes