3 Batsmen who have scored a half-century in just 12 balls

17 Oct 2018, 20:27 IST

The Universal Boss - Chris Gayle

Just like all other things in the world, Cricket also has changed a lot with time. Among the many changed things, the most recognizable is the changed attitude of the batsmen. There was a time when 250 was considered as a safe target, but now that is being scored in T20 matches on a regular basis.

With the advent of T20 cricket, the cricketing world saw the rise of many attacking batsmen who just changed the basic way of playing cricket. The only thing they know is to hit each and every ball fiercely. This attitude paved the way for many records which were unthinkable some time ago.

About 15 years ago, no one would have thought of scoring a half-century in just 12 balls but some batsmen of this T20 era has achieved this feat also.

Here are the 3 batsmen who have scored a half-century in just 12 balls:

#3 Yuvraj Singh (India)

Yuvi hit 6 sixes in an over on his way to the fastest half-century

T20I match against England in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.

How can anyone forget that match when this left-handed Indian batsman sent English bowler Stuart broad all around the ground in the 19th over of the Indian Innings. He played an outstanding inning of 54 runs off just 14 balls with 7 sixes.

While doing so, he completed his half-century in just 12 balls at an unbelievable strike rate of 416.7. This was and still is the fastest fifty in the T20I. With the help of this outstanding inning of Yuvraj Singh, India scored 218 runs from 20 overs and won the game by 18 runs.

This two-time world cup winner is currently out of the Indian team and by looking at the team selection in recent times, it seems like he will not be part of the World Cup 2019.

