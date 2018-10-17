×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Batsmen who have scored a half-century in just 12 balls

Pramod P
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
118   //    17 Oct 2018, 20:27 IST

The Universal Boss - Chris Gayle
The Universal Boss - Chris Gayle

Just like all other things in the world, Cricket also has changed a lot with time. Among the many changed things, the most recognizable is the changed attitude of the batsmen. There was a time when 250 was considered as a safe target, but now that is being scored in T20 matches on a regular basis.

With the advent of T20 cricket, the cricketing world saw the rise of many attacking batsmen who just changed the basic way of playing cricket. The only thing they know is to hit each and every ball fiercely. This attitude paved the way for many records which were unthinkable some time ago.

About 15 years ago, no one would have thought of scoring a half-century in just 12 balls but some batsmen of this T20 era has achieved this feat also.

Here are the 3 batsmen who have scored a half-century in just 12 balls:

#3 Yuvraj Singh (India)

Yuvi hit 6 sixes in an over on his way to the fastest half-century
Yuvi hit 6 sixes in an over on his way to the fastest half-century

T20I match against England in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.

How can anyone forget that match when this left-handed Indian batsman sent English bowler Stuart broad all around the ground in the 19th over of the Indian Innings. He played an outstanding inning of 54 runs off just 14 balls with 7 sixes.

While doing so, he completed his half-century in just 12 balls at an unbelievable strike rate of 416.7. This was and still is the fastest fifty in the T20I. With the help of this outstanding inning of Yuvraj Singh, India scored 218 runs from 20 overs and won the game by 18 runs.

This two-time world cup winner is currently out of the Indian team and by looking at the team selection in recent times, it seems like he will not be part of the World Cup 2019.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India West Indies Cricket Yuvraj Singh Chris Gayle T20
Pramod P
CONTRIBUTOR
6 batsmen who got out hit-wicket for a golden duck in...
RELATED STORY
The demons haunting KL Rahul
RELATED STORY
3 records created by India in the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
5 West Indies players who can surprise India in Tests
RELATED STORY
Stats: Career best bowling figures for Umesh Yadav
RELATED STORY
3 debatable decisions by Indian selectors in recent times
RELATED STORY
2 knocks which prove that Prithvi Shaw is the King Of Debuts
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why ICC should adopt Ranji-style pattern in...
RELATED STORY
Flashback: West Indies tour of India 2013
RELATED STORY
Why Roston Chase should be batting at number four for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us