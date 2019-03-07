3 batsmen with the best six-hitting ratio in international cricket

Rohit Sharma is hitting sixes almost at will in white-ball cricket

With the 2019 World Cup around the corner, a lot of teams are trying their best to fix their probable 15 before the mega events. In the process, we have seen a lot of records being created & broken in recent times.

Six-hitting ability is a huge skill to have in the current era of cricket, where you need more boundaries due to the pressure of quick run scoring. Last few years have seen the rapid increase in the number of sixes being hit. The reason isn't only short boundaries & fearless approach of batsmen, but the world cricket has seen some of the most prolific six hitters in the last couple of decades.

From the likes of Shahid Afridi and Sanath Jayasuriya to Brendon McCullum and Rohit Sharma, we have seen six hitting machines in the last few years. In this article, we will have a look at the batsmen with the best six hitting ratios across all formats in international cricket.

#3 Shahid Afridi

Third on the list is Pakistan star Shahid Afridi. Batting in the lower order, Afridi has turned many games on its head for his team just because of his ridiculous boundary hitting abilities.

Debuting as a 16-year-old in 1998, Afridi batted at different positions including the opening. Irrespective of the position he batted at, he always wanted to clear the boundary rope right from the word go. He managed to do so mainly because of the amazing swing of the bat he generated as well as the power he possessed.

Afridi is third in terms of six hitting ratios. His six hitting ratio is amazing 0.94. The right-hander batted for 508 times in the Pakistani jersey and managed to hit 476 sixes. Retired from international cricket in 2018, he still takes parts in T20 leagues and is managing to do what he has done for all these years.