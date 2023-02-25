3 batters who can break Brendon McCullum's record for the fastest Test hundred

Brendon McCullum has successfully imprinted his ideology of counter-attacking batting in Test cricket, famously known as 'Bazball', on the England team. The way they have batted across different conditions at home and away has made more and more fans believe in his ideology.

Many felt that Bazball and Brendon McCullum's theory would be exposed in the subcontinent and in swinging conditions in New Zealand. However, all those claims have been silenced by some incredible batting from Ben Stokes and co.

Interestingly, Brendon McCullum holds the record for the fastest Test hundred, having scored one off just 54 balls against Australia in his last Test. With more and more attacking batters taking Test cricket to the next level, let's take a look at three players who could break McCullum's record:

#3 Harry Brook

Brendon McCullum could well have created an explosive batter in Harry Brook, who could break his record. In just nine innings in Test cricket, Brook has scored an incredible 809 runs at a staggering average of 89.88. His strike rate of 98.77 is something that could make one believe that he could break McCullum's record.

Having already won the T20 World Cup with England, Harry Brook was named the Player of the Series in Pakistan with three Test hundreds in as many games. He continued his incredible form in the Test series against New Zealand, with his latest knock being a mind-boggling 186(176) in testing conditions.

A player with a proper 'Bazball' ideology, it shouldn't be a surprise if Brook breaks Brendon McCullum's record.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Many Indian fans have claimed that Rishabh Pant was the flag-bearer of the ultra-attacking batting even before the 'Bazball' approach was born. It all changed from the second innings of the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Pant played a sensational knock of 97.

The heroics at the Gabba followed and since then, Pant has arguably been India's best Test batter. He has shown glimpses of just how dangerous he can be with respect to scoring quickly once he gets into his groove.

Currently out with a long-term injury, Pant will have enough time to make a strong comeback and challenge Brendon McCullum's record for the fastest Test hundred.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma already holds the record for the joint-fastest T20I hundred and it won't be a far-fetched idea to think that he could do the same in Test cricket. Ever since becoming a permanent opener in Tests, Rohit has taken his game to the next level and has shown that he can adjust to any condition.

In conditions like India, where generally rank turners have been served of late, batting with attacking intent becomes pretty crucial. Rohit Sharma's magnificent 161 on a turning track in Chennai is a great example of how he has the ability to score quickly when needed.

Rohit, one of the most dangerous white-ball openers on his day, could fancy breaking McCullum's record.

