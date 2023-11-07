3 best all-rounders from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 who could go for big money in IPL 2024 auction ft. Darshan Misal

The 16th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) has provided the perfect start to the Indian domestic season, with plenty of thrills and spills throughout the competition.

An exciting final saw Punjab clinch their first title with a 20-run victory over Baroda in Mohali on November 6. Having finished runner-up four times between 2006-07 and the 2014-15 seasons, Punjab had not reached the final in the previous eight editions before getting over the hump on his occasion.

The two teams also met in the 2012 final, with Baroda winning by eight runs. But the roles were reversed in this instance, as the Punjabi side defended a massive total of 223.

Apart from grabbing their opportunities to shine on one of India's biggest stages, the SMAT is also the best stomping ground for players to stake their claim to be picked up in the IPL auction.

Expand Tweet

While several batters and bowlers would have been keenly looked at by the IPL franchises, players with all-round performances with bat and ball usually end up being the best bet for garnering massive IPL contracts.

With the IPL 2024 auction only a month away, let us look at the three best all-rounders from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy who could go for big money.

#1 Darshan Misal

Misal led Goa admirably during the season.

Goa skipper Darshan Misal was the ultimate weapon with bat and ball during the 2023-24 SMAT season. With destructive impact knocks in the lower middle-order to go with his wily left-arm spin, the 31-year-old played a vital role in helping the side win four of their seven games.

Misal picked up eight wickets in six games at an impressive average of 16.62 and an economy of 6.65. He also scored 150 runs in the tournament at an average of 30 and a remarkable strike rate of 187.50. The southpaw scored two half-centuries in six innings, including an incredible 61 off 27 balls and 2/31 in Goa's opening-game victory over Andhra.

Overall, Misal has played 67 T20 games with 694 runs and 55 wickets, with batting and bowling averages of 16.52 and 25.74, respectively. Playing a role similar to Krunal Pandya in T20s, the left-arm spinner could be a hot property in the upcoming IPL auction.

#2 Abhimanyusingh Rajput

Rajput was the hero in Baroda's semi-final win against Assam.

Abhimanyusingh Rajput put in several match-winning performances with ball and bat to help Baroda reach the final of the SMAT season.

Renowned for his ability to bowl at different stages of the innings, the 25-year-old finished with 13 wickets at an average of 17.69. Rajput saved his best for the last as his Player of the Match performance of 4/29 helped Baroda bowl Assam out for a mere 143 in the semi-final.

His versatility with the bat also shone through at different times during the tournament, including an impressive 27 off 21 at No.3 in Baroda's thrilling run-chase to eliminate Mumbai in the quarter-final. Rajput continued showcasing his ability to perform in the knockout matches with a valiant 61 off 42 in the final against Punjab.

Overall, the pace-bowling all-rounder scored 123 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 136.66. Despite being young in his domestic career, Rajput already has a century and a five-wicket haul in only eight first-class matches.

Pace-bowling all-rounders are among the most sought-after commodities in T20s, making Rajput potentially among the first to go under the hammer next month.

#3 Akash Sengupta

Sengupta was instrumental in Assam's march to the semi-final.

Akash Sengupta was one of the surprise stars of the SMAT season, with his all-around heroics propelling Assam to finish with five wins in seven group-stage games.

Despite batting in the lower order, the 23-year-old smashed an 18-ball 40 in the opening game. He continued to show glimpses with the bat, evidenced by his strike rate of over 205.

However, Sengupta was from the Shardul Thakur mold, picking up crucial wickets and donning the pace-bowling all-rounder cap. The medium-pacer finished with 12 scalps in 10 outings, including an outstanding 3/30 in Assam's quarter-final win over Kerala.

He also picked up two wickets in the semi-final despite Assam's six-wicket defeat to Baroda.

With only five first-class games before the tournament, Sengupta burst onto the scene with his impressive all-around showing that is likely to attract buyers at the IPL auction as a long-term prospect.