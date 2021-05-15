3 best knocks by Harmanpreet Kaur in WODI cricket

India WT20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the best batters the country has ever produced.

Since making her international debut in a WODI against Pakistan Women back in March 2009, Harmanpreet Kaur has gone on to establish herself as one of the key members of the batting lineup across formats.

In WODI cricket, she has tallied 2,532 runs in 104 games at an average of 35.66, with 12 fifties and three hundreds to her name. In WT20Is, Kaur has 2,186 runs in 114 matches to be the ninth-highest run-getter in the format.

Ahead of India Women's ODI series against England Women, we take a look at Harmanpreet Kaur's three best knocks in the format.

#3 103 off 100 vs Bangladesh Women (2013)

Harmanpreet Kaur

In April 2013, Harmanpreet Kaur notched up her second ton in the WODI format, against Bangladesh Women at Ahmedabad.

Captaining the side in the absence of Mithali Raj, Kaur came in to bat at No. 4 after the fall of Smriti Mandhana's wicket at 75/2. She stitched together a 109-run partnership with opener Punam Raut, and held up one end as wickets started tumbling after the 40-over mark.

Kaur was eventually dismissed in the 48th over, but not before she had made 103 off just 100 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. India Women put 256 on the board, a total which proved to be too much for Bangladesh Women as they fell short by 46 runs.

#2 107* off 109 vs England Women (2013)

Harmanpreet Kaur

A couple of months before her exploits against Bangladesh Women, Harmanpreet Kaur had turned heads with a scintillating display against England Women in the 2013 Women's World Cup. Although the effort was in a losing cause, her unbeaten 107 off 109 balls remains one of the best knocks in the history of the tournament.

Chasing 273 after England Women captain Charlotte Edwards' 109, India Women were reeling at 29/3 in the eighth over. Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole ran through the top order, leaving Harmanpreet Kaur and wicket-keeper Karu Jain with a lot of work to do.

They did just that, putting on a 106-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Jain was dismissed in the 34th over. Kaur wasn't to be deterred, as she raced to her maiden WODI ton off 102 balls and gave India Women a shot at the win.

However, Mithali Raj's side fell 32 runs short, with Kaur's unbeaten innings coming in for special praise from Player of the Match Edwards.

#1 171* off 115 vs Australia Women (2017)

Harmanpreet Kaur

Following on from her successful run in the 2013 Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur broke several records in the following edition of the prestigious tournament. In a sizzling display of hitting, the 32-year-old scored an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls in the semi-final against Australia Women.

Kaur came in at No. 4 with her team on 35/2 in the tenth over, and wasted no time in turning the screws. She found the boundary on 20 occasions and cleared it seven times, single-handedly taking India Women to a competitive 281/4 in a rain-affected 42-overs-a-side encounter.

Australia Women managed only 245 despite Alex Blackwell's entertaining 95, taking India Women into the final. Although they fell at the final hurdle to England Women, the tournament was memorable for many reasons, none more so than Kaur's historic feat.