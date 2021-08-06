3 best knocks by Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most versatile cricketers of our generation. An out-and-out entertainer, the allrounder from Saurashtra plays an aggressive brand of cricket. Be it bowling, batting or fielding, Jadeja has excelled in all aspects of the game, especially in recent times.

He once again stood up to the task as India were reeling at 145/5, still trailing by 38 runs in reply to England's 183 in the first innings at Trent Bridge. Jadeja paired up with KL Rahul to help the visitors secure a crucial lead.

In the process, the all-rounder reached the landmark of 2000 Test runs. On that note, let's take a look at the top 3 knocks by Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket.

90 vs England in Mohali | 2016

Jadeja, who usually plays aggressive cricket, showed the other side of his game in Mohali, in this gritty 90-run knock. In reply to England's 283 in the first-innings, India were in tatters, reeling at 204/6.

Ravindra Jadeja paired with Ravichandran Ashwin to bail India out of danger. Later, Jayant Yadav joined the party. Eventually, India managed 417 runs in the first-innings, thus securing a 134-run lead that eventually led to a victory.

Although Jadeja missed a well-deserved century by 10 runs, this fighting knock established him as a Test batsman.

63 vs Australia in Dharamsala | 2017

Ravindra Jadeja

Australia's tour of India in 2017 was very closely-contested. With the Test series tied at 1-1, both teams landed in Dharamsala for the final encounter.

Batting first, the Aussies posted 300 runs in the first-innings and the bowlers backed it brilliantly to have India at 221/6. The sixth wicket saw Ravindra Jadeja walk out into the middle and he changed the complexion of the game totally.

Coming off a string of poor scores, the all-rounder made a comrback to form with a brilliant half-century. He and Wriddhiman Saha shared a crucial stand to hand the home side a 32-run lead. Jadeja eventually ended up scoring 63 runs with the help of four boundaries and six each.

Indian bowlers produced a brilliant job restricting Australia to 137 runs in the second essay, before chasing 106 runs to win the series.

86* against England in Oval |2018

India were once again under pressure, struggling at 160/6 in reply to England's 332 in the first innings of the 5th Test at the Oval. While the home side were fancying their chances against India's tail, Ravindra Jadjea formed a crucial barrier and dispatched everything that came his way.

He and Hanuma Vihari staged a crucial partnership and batted exceedingly well with the bowlers. Jadeja added 55 runs with the last three batters with India being finally all-out for 292 runs.

The 32-year-old remained unbeaten on 86 runs from 204 deliveries, including 11 fours and one six. Although India lost the match by 118 runs, it was an innings of the highest order from Ravindra Jadeja.

