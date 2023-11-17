3 best low-scoring thrillers in World Cup semi-finals ft. Australia-South Africa

The 2023 World Cup rollercoaster has arrived at the grand finale, with the two powerhouses India and Australia set to play for all the marbles in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While India will be gunning for their third ODI World Cup title, the Aussies will look to increase their count to a record six. It will also be the second meeting between the sides in a World Cup final after the Men in Yellow defeated Sourav Ganguly's men in 2003.

India remains the only unbeaten side in the competition, winning all nine league stage games and the semi-final. Meanwhile, Australia have staged an incredible recovery after losing their opening two games to win eight in a row.

Although the league stage was deprived of tight finishes, the two semi-finals lived up to their billing with contrasting scores. Despite the ever-increasing preference for higher scores and more boundaries, the ebbs and flows of a low-scoring and tight finish are second to none.

Over the years, the most memorable World Cup games have come down to low-scoring affairs, with the result in the balance until the end.

With that in mind, let us look at the three best low-scoring thrillers in the World Cup semi-finals that captured cricket fans across the globe.

#1 South Africa vs Australia, 2023 World Cup semi-final

South Africa couldn't overcome their semi-final jinx yet again.

Another ICC event, another semi-final, and yet another heartbreak for the Proteas. The South African cricket team's book on stumbling at the knockout stages by the barest of margins added another chapter with the 2023 World Cup.

Unlike the sides of the past, the current crop entered the tournament not as heavily favored but exceeded expectations by finishing second in the points table. Also to their advantage was their incredible recent record of winning 15 out of the last 18 ODI against their semi-final opponent, Australia, including a 134-run victory during the league stage.

However, come the big day, the Men in Green folded due to their old demons again and immediately collapsed to 24/4 in the 12th over at the Eden Gardens. Yet, a stunning David Miller century and a valuable 47 from Heinrich Klaasen helped South Africa reach a respectable 212.

A spirited bowling effort followed, with Gerald Coetzee and the spinners causing havoc in the Aussie middle order to reduce them to 193/7 in the 40th over.

With 20 runs needed in a nail-biting finish, skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc calmed the nerves and sealed the deal with 16 balls to spare.

Travis Head was the Player of the Match for his two crucial wickets, followed by an aggressive 62, as the Aussies added to South Africa's painful World Cup history.

#2 South Africa vs Australia, 1999 World Cup semi-final

Scenes from the 1999 World Cup semi-final that haunts South African fans to date.

From Eden to Edgbaston, the best ODI game ever played ended in an all too familiar fashion for the South Africans 24 years back. Playing in only their third World Cup since being reinstated, the Proteas were the team to beat for most of the 1999 World Cup.

However, a costly dropped catch by Herschelle Gibbs off Steve Waugh was the sparkplug Australia needed to pip them in the Super Sixes points table, thanks to a superior net run rate. While that seemed inconsequential, the semi-final was a rude awakening for the Proteas and their fans.

Winning the toss and bowling first, the South Africans restricted the Aussies to a below-par 213, with Shaun Pollock (5) and Allan Donald (4) combining for all but one wicket.

In reply, South Africa raced to 48/0 in 12 overs when Shane Warne produced one of the most memorable World Cup spells. The late great spinner picked up 4/29 in his 10 overs to tilt the game in Australia's favor.

Yet, the Player of the Tournament, Lance Klusener, was not to be denied, as he smashed an unbeaten 31 off 13 to propel South Africa to the doorstep of victory.

The southpaw smoked two rockets to the boundary to start the final over and bring the equation to a run needed off four balls..

However, miscommunication between Klusener and Donald meant the duo were left stranded at the non-striker's end, with Aussies inflicting a run out at the striker's end for the match to end in a tie.

But Steve Waugh's Men being ahead on net run rate in the Super Sixes meant they advanced to the final while a dejected South African side was left to lick their wounds.

#3 West Indies vs Australia, 1996 World Cup semi-final

Shane Warne weaved his magic in another World Cup semi-final.

Australia showcased their ability to come out on the right side of low-scoring encounters again in the 1996 World Cup semi-final.

Having clinched their maiden World Cup title in 1987, the side endured a dismal campaign at home in 1992. While they only won three of their five group-stage games, the Men in Yellow pulled off a sensational win in the quarter-final against New Zealand.

Facing the then-two-time World Champions West Indies in the semi-final in Mohali, Australia were 15/4 inside the first 10 overs. However, Stuart Law and Michael Bevan staged a superb recovery with a 138-run partnership to help the side reach 207/8 in 50 overs.

In response, the Caribbean side coasted to 165/2 in the 42nd over when an improbable collapse paved the way for an Aussie comeback. Inspired by a four-wicket haul by Shane Warne, Australia picked up the next eight wickets for a mere 37 runs to survive and win by five runs.

Skipper Richie Richardson was stranded on 49 as No.11 Courtney Walsh was cleaned up by Damien Fleming with six needed off four deliveries.

Unfortunately for the Aussies, they lost to Sri Lanka in the grand finale in Lahore. But, the 1996 World Cup started an era of domination by the side that saw them win the subsequent three World Cups in 1999, 2003, and 2007.