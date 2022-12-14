3 best tied cricket matches of 2022

On this day (December 14) in 1960, the first-ever tied Test match between West Indies and Australia ended in Brisbane. In the historic first Test of the five-match series, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Windies put up 453 on the board as the legendary Sir Garry Sobers scored 132. Skipper Frank Worrell (65), Joe Solomon (65), Gerry Alexander (60), and Wes Hall (50) all made significant contributions.

Australia responded with 505 runs on the board as Norm O'Neill top-scored with 181, while openers Bob Simpson (92) and Colin McDonald (57) also chipped in with good knocks. Alan Davidson, who had claimed a hard-fought five-fer in the first innings, picked up six wickets in the second as West Indies were bowled out for 284 in 92 overs. Worrell top-scored for the visitors with 65.

Needing 233 for victory, Australia crumbled to 92/6. However, Davidson’s superb 80 brought them back into the contest even as skipper Richie Benaud chipped in with 52.

Australia were 232/8. However, Wally Grout and Ian Meckiff were both run out as the Test match ended in an incredible tie - the first-ever in the history of the game.

On the anniversary of the first-ever tied Test match, we look back at three of the best tied cricket matches across formats in 2022.

#3 Oman vs UAE

Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) played out a thrilling tie in the 59th Match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Al Amerat in February. UAE won the toss and decided to field first in the ODI.

Kashif Daud (3/41), Zahoor Khan (3/57), and Basil Hameed (2/26) impressed with the ball as the UAE held Oman to 214. Oman opener Kashyap Prajapati scored a defiant 57, but there was not much in terms of contribution from the rest of the batting.

The UAE kept losing wickets in the chase and found themselves in trouble at 169/8 in the 44th over. However, Daud scored a run-a-ball 52 to lift the batting side. He was the ninth man dismissed, caught off Khawar Ali on the penultimate ball of the match, with UAE’s score reading 212/9.

The last-wicket pair of Zahoor and Akif Raja ran two off the last delivery, but the latter was run-out going for a third as the match ended in a nail-biting tie.

#2 Australia vs Sri Lanka

Australia and Sri Lanka also played out a tie in Sydney in the second T20I of the five-match series in February this year. Fielding first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka held Australia to 164/6. Their batters responded with 164/8.

Josh Inglis top-scored for Australia with 48 off 32 balls, but no other batter could reach the 30-run mark. For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga both starred with two wickets each. The Lankans crumbled in the chase and were four down for 67. However, a brilliant counter-attack from opener Pathum Nissanka (73 off 53) brought the visitors back into the contest.

Nissanka was dismissed in the last over, trying to go after Marcus Stoinis. However, Maheesh Theekshana and Chameera hit a six and a four, respectively, to tie the contest.

Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood, who claimed 3/22 with the ball in the main contest, was superb in the Super Over as well. He conceded only five runs. Stoinis then took Australia to victory, smacking consecutive fours off Hasaranga.

#1 India Women vs Australia Women

The most thrilling tied encounter of 2022 (so far) was played between India Women and Australia Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai just a few days back on December 11.

After India won the toss and decided to field in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series, it was a routine business for Australia’s batters. Beth Mooney (82* off 54) and Tahlia McGrath (70* off 51) punished the Indian attack as the visitors put up 187/1.

Opener Smriti Mandhana’s cracking 79 off 49 balls led India’s response. Richa Ghosh (26* off 13) then played a blinder, a knock that featured three sixes. She got much-needed support from Devika Vaidya (11* off five), who hit the last ball of the 20th over from Megan Schutt for four to tie the match.

In the Super Over, Ghosh slammed the first ball from Heather Graham for a maximum. She was dismissed on the next ball, but Mandhana clubbed a six and a four as India scored 20 runs.

Australia scored 16 in response as Renuka Singh ensured an unforgettable victory for India Women in the Super Over.

