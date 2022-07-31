3 best video call moments involving Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, India’s full-time captain across formats, is known for his sense of humor on and off the field. He can often be seen cracking a joke or having a laugh on the field, and he is probably as funny off it as well.
There have been many video call moments involving the Indian opener in the past, including a recent one when MS Dhoni joined a video call which also had Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant present.
Apart from the recent video, there have been some incidents in the past as well, which have left fans drooling or in splits. Here are three such video-call incidents involving Rohit Sharma:
#3 When Ritika Sajdeh interrupted Yuvraj and Rohit’s Instagram live chat
During the first Covid-19-enforced lockdown, many players had Instagram live chats with their teammates and contemporaries. In this process, Rohit and Yuvraj, who were quite close during their playing days together with Team India, also had a live chat on the social media website.
As the two were discussing one of their first meetings, Rohit’s wife Ritika broke in and jokingly asked, “What about the first time you met me?”
#2 When Rohit Sharma asked Pant to remove Chahal from the chat
Rishabh Pant recently had an Instagram live that featured Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Chahal. They later added Dhoni to the same call.
But Rohit jokingly asked Pant to remove Chahal from the conversation, saying: “Yuzi ko delete maar na yar (Please remove Yuzi from the chat).”
#1 When Pant added a fan to Instagram live chat
Rohit Sharma, Pant and Suryakumar Yadav’s recent Instagram chat had quite a few headline moments. Pant had also added a fan to interact with during the conversation and when Rohit joined the call, he was left bemused.
The opening batter later asked Pant, “Ae Rishabh, kya kar raha hai tu? (Rishabh, what are you doing?),” to which the wicketkeeper replied, "Aise hi bhaiya, fans se hi, hello. Khush ho gaya vo (Nothing, just saying hi to fans. He became so happy).”