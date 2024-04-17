3 big ticket signings who have failed to impress so far in IPL 2024 ft. Mitchell Starc

The IPL 2024 auction saw a lot of money being shelled on a few big names available in the pool. Since it was not a mega auction and most teams had a settled core, they didn't mind going big after the players they deemed would fill the few holes in their squads.

While some underrated bargains have done well this season, there have been players who haven't quite been able to justify their huge price tags. If they do not get their act together quickly, they might be in danger of getting a massive pay cut in the next auction when released.

On that note, let's take a look at three such players who just haven't been able to get going in IPL 2024 despite their massive demand at the auction:

#3 Alzarri Joseph

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shelled a massive ₹11 crore to attain the services of West Indies speedster Alzarri Joseph in the IPL 2024 auction. Joseph seemed to be the answer to their bowling woes, but after just a few games, he found himself warming the bench.

In three matches for RCB, Joseph has picked up just one wicket at an appalling economy rate of 11.90 and was eventually replaced by Reece Topley. Joseph doesn't seem to be getting his place back anytime soon in the RCB playing XI. The fact that they have been leaking runs and have a big-money fast bowler on the bench tells you all you need to know about Joseph's form and Bengaluru's lack of trust in him.

#2 Daryl Mitchell

Despite interest from the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell was snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a massive ₹14 crore price tag. Many believed that with Ambati Rayudu retired, Mitchell would be the ideal replacement, given how good he is against spin.

The New Zealand veteran was also in great form with two hundreds against India in the 2023 World Cup, showing he could thrive in these conditions. However, in six matches in IPL 2024, Mitchell has scored just 135 runs at a moderate average of 27 and a strike rate of 125. With Moeen Ali on the bench, time may be running out for the Kiwi batter to save his place in the XI.

#1 Mitchell Starc

Arguably the biggest disappointment so far in the IPL 2024 season in terms of performances and demand is Australian speedster Mitchell Starc. He became the costliest acquisition in the history of the IPL when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bagged him for a whopping ₹24.75 crore.

The pressure to perform would have naturally been at an all-time high, but the performances haven't yet come from the champion speedster. In six matches, Starc has picked up just five wickets at an economy rate of 10.55. He has been expensive in the death overs.

Starc will need to pull up his socks and show why he is known as one of the best in the business. KKR may have to consider other overseas options if Starc's poor form continues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback