3 biggest takeaways from India's squads for Australia ODIs

The selectors yesterday named India's squads for the 3-match ODI series against the Aussies which kicks off on Friday, September 22 in Mohali. They have named two different squads, one for the first couple of games and another for the third game in Rajkot.

The squads bear a similar look to the 15-man side that was recently picked for the World Cup. A few changes have been made with the intention of trying out certain players and resting others.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first two ODIs but will return for the final game.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul has been handed the responsibility of leading the side while Ravindra Jadeja will serve as his deputy. Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played an ODI in 2022, has been picked in the team.

The squad gives fans and pundits an idea about India's final plans for the quadrennial event which starts on October 5. On that note, here's a look at the three biggest takeaways from the squads that have been announced:

#1 The need for an off-spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin last featured in an ODI back in January 2022

The squad sees Ravichandran Ashwin return to the ODI setup just ahead of the World Cup. Washington Sundar, who was picked as a replacement for Axar Patel for the infal of the Asia Cup also finds a place in the side.

This makes it clear that the management are still interested in having an off-spinner in the World Cup squad.

There are three spinners in the provisional side that India have picked, with all of them being left-armers. While Kuldeep brings some variety being a wrist spinner, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel offer the same skills.

Ashwin and Sundar's inclusion now suggests that there is still scope for change on that front with chief selector Ajit Agarkar declaring that both of them are in the fray to make it to the World Cup squad.

#2 KL Rahul still a crucial member of the side

KL Rahul has been named as the captain of the side for the first two games in Mohali and Indore

KL Rahul only recently returned to India's ODI setup, having been out of the game due to injury. There were suggestions that he was no longer a first-choice player. However, after receiving an opportunity against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Rahul smashed a brilliant century to cement his place for the time being.

Experts also cited that his mediocre and inconsistent returns of late have diminished his importance in the setup. However, Rahul's elevation as captain now, makes it clear that he is still a crucial member of the team in the eyes of the management and selectors.

#3 The need to give game time to certain players

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer desperately need some game time

As mentioned earlier, seniors Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first couple of games. While the idea behind the move is to keep them fresh for the World Cup, another reason is that the other players in the team desperately need game time.

Shreyas Iyer got to bat only once during the Asia Cup which makes it imperative for him to spend some time in the middle. KL Rahul has had a few innings behind him but he too is coming back from a serious injury and so

he too needs as much game time as he can get. Suryakumar Yadav is another player who needs to get some runs behind him ahead of the marquee event. Kuldeep Yadav too has been rested which is a move aimed at giving opportunities to the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

The pacers though, namely Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj haven't been rested which suggests that the management want them to get into full rhythm, especially the former who hasn't played too much cricket off late.