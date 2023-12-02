3 biggest trades ahead of PSL 2024 so far and why they matter

The off-season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has witnessed a lot of activity in the form of trades and new appointments in coaching staff by the franchises.

Trades and acquisitions are elemental in the league's functioning, and they also spice things up. Such moves help franchises clear out deadwood or excess talent in the squad for something that they require to bring balance to their squad. The players also benefit from the move as they are more likely to get game time with the new franchise.

The likes of Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, who have been struggling to make it to the top across the last few editions, were heavily involved in trade moves recently.

On that note, let us take a look at the three biggest trades ahead of PSL 2024 so far and why they matter

#1 Naseem Shah to Islamabad United (Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr to Quetta Gladiators)

Naseem Shah's PSL career so far has been arguably underwhelming and does not do justice to his actual sky-high potential. The right-arm pacer has taken 26 wickets in 29 matches in the competition, and the below-par performances mirror the ones that Quetta Gladiators have been dishing out for the last few seasons.

Far from impressed with the franchise's performances in the league, it catalyzed Naseem's desire to play for a different franchise. It was arguably a three-way race between the Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United all vying for his services while offering Quetta Gladiators players for a trade.

Ultimately, it was Islamabad United who won the race and parted ways with Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr to include Naseem in their ranks.

Naseem needs a strong PSL season to get back into the groove following his shoulder injury. His campaign could dictate Pakistan's fate at the 2024 T20 World Cup as his absence played a huge role in the team's disastrous 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in India.

#2 Iftikhar Ahmed to Multan Sultans (Rilee Rossouw to Quetta Gladiators)

The off-season also witnessed a trade between the Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators that involved explosive middle-order batters - Iftikhar Ahmed and Rilee Rossouw.

Iftikhar's primary concern has been his inconsistency and it is reflected through his numbers in the PSL so far, and the fact that he has played for four franchises already. He has scored 777 runs in 50 matches at a strike rate of 120. Iftikar is, however, in a good run of form following the ODI World Cup.

The right-handed batter has notched two fifties in the ongoing National T20 Cup and has only been dismissed once so far. He has also been chipping in with the ball, which comes across as a boost to his new franchise.

Rossouw, on the other hand, had an eventful 2022 but has had a mixed 2023 so far. The left-handed batter was very inconsistent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. He is currently involved in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi.

With inconsistency being the common issue here, the trade comes across as a fair deal for both franchises. However, the Quetta Gladiators now have a player who is proficient in the PSL, scoring 1867 runs in 74 matches at a strike rate of 146.54.

#3 Imad Wasim to Islamabad United (Hasan Ali to Karachi Kings)

Imad Wasim ended his long-standing association with the Karachi Kings to join Islamabad United ahead of the 2024 PSL season, with pacer Hasan Ali going the other way.

Imad is a veteran when it comes to the competition, and was even crowned as the best all-rounder of the 2023 edition. He recently announced his retirement from international cricket, and with him and Naseem Shah in the same playing XI along with Mike Hesson behind the scenes, Islamabad United are bound to be a force to be reckoned with in the 2024 edition.

Hasan Ali is also quite a campaigner when it comes to the PSL. He has played 72 matches, taking 94 wickets at an economy rate of 8.

The PSL Player Draft will take on December 13, which will give a better idea as to how the squads shape up for the upcoming season.

Who will win the 2024 edition of the PSL? Let us know what you think.