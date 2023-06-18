3 biggest wins by runs in Test cricket history

Test cricket is considered by many as the purest format of the game as it tests the skills and character of players along with their stamina, dedication and focus. The best Test matches are also extremely entertaining.

In the modern era, a Test match lasts for five days. Generally, Tests are played with red balls in the day, but the administrators of the game have also introduced day/night Test cricket, played under lights with a pink ball.

It is rare to see last-ball thrillers in Test cricket, but there have been excellent comeback stories in this format's history. At the same time, some teams have bulldozed their opponents completely as well. In this listicle now, we will look at the three biggest wins by runs in Test cricket history.

#3 Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 546 runs, June 14-17, 2023

Bangladesh registered their biggest win in international cricket history as they crushed Afghanistan by 546 runs earlier this week. Having defeated Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2019, Afghanistan reached Dhaka to play their second Test against Bangladesh in their history.

This time, Bangladesh bulldozed their Asian rivals with an all-round show at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. A century from Najmul Hossain Shanto powered Bangladesh to a 382-run total in the first innings. In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 146 runs, with Ebadot Hossain scalping four wickets for the home side.

Bangladesh batted again and set a massive 662-run target, riding on centuries by Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque in the second innings. Afghanistan suffered another collapse and were all out for just 115 runs. Taskin Ahmed starred for the home side in the fourth innings by taking four wickets.

#2 Australia beat England by 562 runs, August 18-22, 1934

Back in 1934, Australia visited England for a Test series, and in the fifth Test of the series played at The Oval, the Aussies crushed the home team by 562 runs. Double hundreds from Sir Don Bradman and Bill Ponsford guided Australia to a mammoth total of 701 runs in the first innings.

England scored 321 runs in their first innings and then received a 708-run target to win as Australia aggregated 327 runs in the second innings. The home team collapsed in the run chase. Clarrie Grimmet's five-wicket haul helped the Australian side bowl England out for just 145 runs and win by 562 runs.

#1 England beat Australia by 675 runs, November 30-December 5, 1928

The world record for the largest win in Test cricket history belongs to England. They defeated arch-rivals Australia by 675 runs in a Test match played in Brisbane back in the year 1928.

Patsy Hendren's 169-run knock guided England to a 521-run total in the first innings. Australia were skittled out for just 122 runs in the first innings. England added 342 runs to their first innings lead of 399 and set a 742-run target for the home team.

Jack White's dream spell of 4/7 helped England bowl Australia out for 66 runs in the fourth innings to secure the record-setting win.

