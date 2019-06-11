×
World Cup 2019: 3 changes Australia should make for their upcoming matches

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Feature
585   //    11 Jun 2019, 16:42 IST

Australia have won the ODI World Cup five times
Australia have won the ODI World Cup five times

Australia started their World Cup 2019 campaign on a sound note by winning their first two matches, against Afghanistan and West Indies. However, they were brought down to earth by the Indian team, who beat them by 36 runs last Sunday.

Australia are eyeing their 6th World Cup title this year, but it will not be easy as some of their frailties have been exposed in their first three matches.

Australia still have a very strong team on paper, and their squad has been bolstered by the return of Steve Smith and David Warner. However, their bowlers need to perform better for them to have a serious chance of lifting the cup.

Here, we look at three changes Australia could make in order to improve their game:

#1 Making changes in the pace battery

Kane Richardson
Kane Richardson

Australia’s bowling has been a concern in the recent past, and they should ideally make some changes in their bowling line-up. Both Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been good with the new ball, but the other pacers have not been able to back them up properly.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis have gone for a lot of runs, and would struggle to keep their places in the side.

Coulter-Nile made a creditable 92 in Australia’s win against West Indies, but we have to keep in mind that he is in the side primarily as a bowler; making runs with the bat cannot compensate for his poor performance with the ball. He bowled too many short deliveries against India and conceded 63 runs in his stipulated quota of 10 overs.

Stoinis also conceded 62 runs in his 7 overs against India, and his bowling lacked teeth most of the times. He is too slow to cause any serious trouble to the opposition batsmen, and Australia must be pondering playing Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff as their 3rd and 4th pacers instead.

That would add incisiveness in their attack, and would take some pressure off the shoulders of Starc and Cummins.

