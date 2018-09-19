3 changes India are expected to make for Pakistan match

India survived a scare against Hong Kong. It was also a good wake-up call for the Indian team. Their bowling left a lot to be desired and their batting was also below par.

Having said that, India played a second string side and gave an opportunity to fringe players against a weak side like Hong Kong.

The match against their arch-rivals Pakistan will be a lot tougher and India would need to bring out their A game against Pakistan. Also, India would go back to their full strength side, which would imply bringing back the regular members of the side who were rested against Hong Kong.

Let's take a look at the changes India are expected to make against Pakistan:

#1 Jasprit Bumrah in place of Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed impressed during his maiden outing

Although Khaleel Ahmed put up a decent performance against Hong Kong and helped India to come out of jail with the help of his three-wicket haul, he is expected to make way for experienced Jasprit Bumrah.

In high-pressure matches, experience and skill count a lot which Bumrah has in plenty. Bumrah has been exceptional in death overs and his slinging action makes things difficult for players who have not faced him earlier

#2 Hardik Pandya in place of Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur had an ordinary game against HongKong

Shardul Thakur is walking on thin ice as far his place in Indian team is concerned. His performance against a weak side like HongKong was poor, to say the least.

He has not made good use of the opportunities provided to him so far and it would be no brainer to pick Hardik Pandya ahead of him for the game against Pakistan.

Pandya's recent Test form notwithstanding, he is a genuine all-rounder in limited overs cricket and he has made good use of the opportunities provided to him in limited overs cricket, so far.

