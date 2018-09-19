Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 changes India are expected to make for Pakistan match

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.47K   //    19 Sep 2018, 11:38 IST

India survived a scare against Hong Kong. It was also a good wake-up call for the Indian team. Their bowling left a lot to be desired and their batting was also below par.

Having said that, India played a second string side and gave an opportunity to fringe players against a weak side like Hong Kong.

The match against their arch-rivals Pakistan will be a lot tougher and India would need to bring out their A game against Pakistan. Also, India would go back to their full strength side, which would imply bringing back the regular members of the side who were rested against Hong Kong.

Let's take a look at the changes India are expected to make against Pakistan:


#1 Jasprit Bumrah in place of Khaleel Ahmed


FINAL - ICC Under 19 World Cup
Khaleel Ahmed impressed during his maiden outing

Although Khaleel Ahmed put up a decent performance against Hong Kong and helped India to come out of jail with the help of his three-wicket haul, he is expected to make way for experienced Jasprit Bumrah.

In high-pressure matches, experience and skill count a lot which Bumrah has in plenty. Bumrah has been exceptional in death overs and his slinging action makes things difficult for players who have not faced him earlier

#2 Hardik Pandya in place of Shardul Thakur


England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Shardul Thakur had an ordinary game against HongKong

Shardul Thakur is walking on thin ice as far his place in Indian team is concerned. His performance against a weak side like HongKong was poor, to say the least.

He has not made good use of the opportunities provided to him so far and it would be no brainer to pick Hardik Pandya ahead of him for the game against Pakistan.

Pandya's recent Test form notwithstanding, he is a genuine all-rounder in limited overs cricket and he has made good use of the opportunities provided to him in limited overs cricket, so far.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
