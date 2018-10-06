3 changes India must make for the second Test against West Indies

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.86K // 06 Oct 2018, 16:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hanuma Vihari

India defeated West Indies convincingly in the first Test at Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs. Batting first, India posted a mammoth 649/9 with centuries from debutant Prithvi Shaw, skipper Virat Kohli and local boy Ravindra Jadeja.

In reply, the Windies were unable to handle the red-hot Indian bowlers, who rattled them up in both the innings.

The match ended in three days and the caravan will now move to Hyderabad for the second Test beginning from October 12.

Let us now look at three changes Team India might make for the second Test.

#1 Mayank Agarwal in for K L Rahul

Mayank Agarwal

Fans were highly anticipating Mayank Agarwal's Test debut in the first game at Rajkot. But, that did not happen as the Karnataka batsman was left out of the playing XI. Instead, they witnessed one of the masterful innings from the 18-year old debutant, Prithvi Shaw who went onto score 134(154) in his very first innings at the biggest stage.

Shaw's explosive knock has not only cemented his place in the playing XI but also in the history books as he became the second youngest (18 years 329 days) Indian Test centurion after the legendary, Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Shaw's opening partner K L Rahul, who scored a brilliant century (149 off 224 in the fifth Test at Oval against England) last month after successive failures with the bat, once again did not prove his worth at the top. Rahul got out without troubling the scorers, facing just four deliveries in the very first over of the Test match.

His review for the on-field Umpire's decision (was given out lbw off Shannon Gabriel) went futile as Team India once again lost their review early in the game. Failure to get going with the bat during the England series and getting out for a duck against the West Indies might not augur well for Rahul who is most likely to sit out for the next game at Hyderabad.

Having scored tons of runs at the domestic level, Agarwal might make his much-awaited Test debut in the second Test.

1 / 3 NEXT