3 changes Pakistan should make for the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh ft. Kamran Ghulam

Bangladesh beat Pakistan for the first time in history in the first Test of the two-match bilateral series by a whopping margin of 10 wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, August 25.

The hosts batted well in the first innings but were bowled out for an embarrassing 146 in their second, which allowed the Tigers - with their sizeable first-innings lead - to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Pakistan seemed to be lacklustre when they were bowling in the first innings and did not stick to any plan whatsoever. They erred in their lines and lengths and allowed Bangladesh to post a massive total of 565.

In this listicle, we take a look at three changes that Pakistan can make for the second Test. If they are to draw the series, they will have to make the changes and hope that these players live up to their potential.

#1 Mohammad Huraira for Salman Agha

One of the first changes that Pakistan ought to make is to bring in Mohammad Huraira for Salman Agha. The latter could not quite get going in the first Test with the bat in hand and struggled with scores of 19 and 0.

Huraira, meanwhile, has been waiting in the wings for a long time, and will be keen on making the most of the opportunities coming his way. He has a terrific average of 53 in his first-class career and deserves to be handed his maiden Test cap.

Having scored a brilliant 218 against a Bangladesh HP-XI side in Darwin, Australia recently, Huraira is in fine form and Pakistan will miss out if they do not give him an opportunity in the second Test.

Abrar Ahmed of Pakistan poses for a portrait prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who was missed terribly by Pakistan in the first Test, ought to be brought in by Pakistan in place of Khurram Shahzad. The latter, a seamer, was not very effective in the first game.

Abrar will add a lot of variety to the Pakistan attack that went without a frontline spinner in the first Test and had to make do with the all-round abilities of Salman Agha to bail them out of challenging situations.

Having become just the fourth bowler in Test cricket to take five wickets in the first session of his debut game against England in Multan in 2022, Abrar has a fine record to his name and deserves to be picked again.

#3 Kamran Ghulam for Mohammad Ali

Former Pakistan batter Rashid Latif has rued the fact that Pakistan played with four seamers on a Rawalpindi pitch that had very little on offer for them. That the Shaheens went in without a proper spinner rankled him deeply as well.

On that front, Pakistan must bring in Kamran Ghulam in place of Mohammad Ali for the second Test. The former can add a lot of variety to the side both with the bat and the ball in hand.

The fact that Ghulam can bowl left-arm spin will also aid Pakistan as they will be able to form a spin-bowling partnership between him and Ahmed. His accurate lines are bound to challenge the Bangladeshi batters.

