3 Changes that India could make for the match against Afghanistan 

Santosh Pradhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
123   //    25 Sep 2018, 09:16 IST

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have done bulk of the scoring for Team India
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have done the bulk of the scoring for Team India

Afghanistan finished as the surprise winners of the Group B defeating both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. For people who thought that was a fluke, Afghans gave them much to think about by fighting till the end in both of their Super Four matches. Credit goes to the Afghanistan players who have stepped up for the challenge and almost all players have contributed in their brilliant run in the Asia Cup.

On some other day, Afghanistan would have won both the Super Four matches, such were the close situations they were in. But then they would sign-off from this tournament after gaining plenty of experience and their heads held high.

For India, tomorrow's clash will be about settling on a line-up for the final. It is possible that India will play the same team that defeated Pakistan on Sunday. Theu might look to test the bench strength also.

Nt only with the team changes, but India will try to utilize the Afghanistan match by making their middle-order face more balls. With Dhawan-Rohit doing the bulk of the scoring in this series, the middle order except Rayadu is left untested and it could be dangerous to face Pakistan or Bangladesh in the final with an untested middle-order.

Here are the 3 changes India could make for the dead-rubber.

#1 KL Rahul for Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul could get a chance to impress the team management
KL Rahul could get a chance to impress the team management

Many would think that this would be an unnecessary change. But the positive that could come out of this experiment is that if Rahul scores big, India will have a choice of three openers for the final which is always a good headache to have. KL Rahul ended the England tour on a high, and the team should try and utilize the regained confidence for its benefit. Dhawan will also get a worthy rest to recharge his batteries.

#2 Siddarth Kaul for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi has been the most consistent Indian bowler in the last 2-3 years
Bhuvi has been the most consistent Indian bowler in the last 2-3 years

Pace bowlers have had a difficult task in the energy-sapping conditions of the UAE. Hardik Pandya's injury in the first game is still fresh in the minds. And India would want to save Bhuvi from such mishappenings. Also, Siddarth Kaul offers pretty similar bowling styles and variations as Bhuvi so it would be great to see if he can be a long-term under-study to Bhuvi.

Bhuvi's initial breakthroughs have been vital for Team India and a rested and fitter Bhuvi could be a different proposition altogether for the opposition to face.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed for Jasprit Bumrah

Khaleel Ahmed impressed a lot in his debut and could provide the much-needed variation in the attack
Khaleel Ahmed impressed a lot in his debut and could provide the much-needed variation in the attack

It was very harsh on the left-handed pace bowler to sit out after taking three wickets in his first match. But such is the Indian pace attack's degree right now. Bhuvi and Bumrah are India's premier bowlers in the shorter format of the game and their death bowling gives India an edge over the opponents.

But Khaleel could be given one more chance to add on to his experience which will surely help him in the near future. There is no prize for guessing though that Bumrah will play in the final.

